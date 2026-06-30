Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Debate: Jordyn Tyson or Michael Wilson?

There are going to be so many questions to be answered ahead of the 2026 NFL season. New roles, new coaches, new depth charts, many new things. It all must be dissected, ranked, and concluded. Our job is to do that for you. Today, we attack one wide receiver debate in particular: Jordyn Tyson versus Michael Wilson.

The Case for Jordyn Tyson

The New Orleans Saints selected Tyson with the 8th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was hyped by many and was debated as the draft's best wide receiver with Carnell Tate.

Tyson now joins a Saints team in which he will be their WR2. The WR1 is Chris Olave, and the WR3 is DeVaughn Vele. Ja'Lynn Polk is then the WR4, and the co-WR5s will battle it out as rookies: Barion Brown and Bryce Lance.

Offensive wizard Kellen Moore coaches the Saints. They found immediate success in 2025 with then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. In his rookie season, Shough shone, featuring him as a top-20 quarterback. He passed the eye test with honors and now awaits better weapons. Tyson will be the key to unlocking that door, which should lead to strong production.

Shough was averaging 216.7 passing yards per game in 2025. With Tyson added, he should be able to raise that number to 225-240.

Of that output, Olave had about a 28% share of the yards. He had a 30% target share in total. Much the same is expected for Olave in 2026. As for Tyson, he is expected to gain 1,000 yards in his rookie season. If he does that, Tyson will play to a mid-20 % target share. He should be capable of getting a variety of touchdowns, with an estimated score of 6-to-10. The ceiling is high, as is the floor for the rookie star.

Ranking Projection: WR30

Michael Wilson

When Jacoby Brissett stepped onto the football field, Wilson had a light switch turned on in 2025. It was peculiar, but proof was in the pudding. When Wilson played with Brissett a year ago, he averaged 9.0 targets, 5.8 receptions, 79.5 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. He was a fringe-WR1 with that output.

Fantasy football managers must tread lightly approaching 2026. Wilson keeps Brissett as his quarterback, but he also plays under a new head coach. Mike LaFleur will call plays. He does not expect to be a knock-off of Wilson by any means, but it is a risk. A new playbook must be learned and executed. You can never know for sure what will come of a coaching change.

That other risk in the matter is that of Marvin Harrison Jr. Of the 12 other games in which Wilson teamed up with Brissett, Harrison Jr. did not play due to injury. That includes games of 15, 11, and 10 targets for Wilson, recording 445 receiving yards in the process.

In 2026, the Cardinals will be fielding Harrison Jr. as the WR1, Wilson as the WR2, and Kendrick Bourne as the WR3. While Bourne is a higher-profile WR3 signing, he will lack the chemistry that Wilson has. If the Cardinals were starting a new quarterback, it would be a mild concern. Bourne should be a cause for worry regarding Wilson's role.

Expect volatility for Wilson, but he should be able to reach a 20% target share, if not very near it. He is not a player to draft above ADP, but rather a player to draft at or just below ADP, given the mild risk at hand.

Ranking Projection: WR35

ADP Debate: Jordyn Tyson vs Michael Wilson

The argument has a verdict: draft Tyson over Wilson. He offers a higher ceiling with less depth chart risk. His offense is proven entering year two, while the Cardinals have a new, unproven head coach, doing so with a quarterback who shone in 2025 but could fall flat in 2026. Brissett is 33 years old and has largely lacked a starting role in his career to date

Draft Jordyn Tyson over Michael Wilson

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