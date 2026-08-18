Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ladd McConkey Rises After Keenan Allen Signs With Colts
The wide receivers are the building blocks of your fantasy football team. It's important to nail the position because these are the stars that fill out your fantasy rosters. There are so many more good wideouts than any other position, but there are also a ton of busts, so you have to get these guys right. These are our in-depth 2026 wide receiver rankings.
WR1s
These are your locked-in top guys. We'd be okay with any one of these stud wide receivers being the top wideout on our team.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
WR2s
Every one of these players has a ton of upside and could finish as a WR1. However, there are also some concerns, whether it be health, age, quarterbacks, or something else that is holding them out of the top 12.
13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
20. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
22. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
23. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
24. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
WR3s
There is still a lot of upside here; nevertheless, not many of these players have WR1 upside, but there are some exceptions. Still, you will find a ton of valuable starters in this group.
25. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
26. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
30. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
31. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
32. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
34. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
35. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
36. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
WR4s/Flex
Ideally, one of the wide receivers above would be your flex option, but there are also plenty of potential flex options here. Still, the talent does dwindle, or at least get far more risky as you get deeper into this group. Identify who you like here and target your guys for late-round fliers.
37. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
38. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
39. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
40. Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts
41. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
43. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
45. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
46. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
47. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
49. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
50. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
51. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
52. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
53. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders
54. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
55. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
56. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
57. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
58. Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
59. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
60. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
61. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
63. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
64. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
65. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
66. Tank Dell, Houston Texans
67. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts
68. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
69. Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens
70. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21