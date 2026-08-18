Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ladd McConkey Rises After Keenan Allen Signs With Colts

The wide receivers are the building blocks of your fantasy football team. It's important to nail the position because these are the stars that fill out your fantasy rosters. There are so many more good wideouts than any other position, but there are also a ton of busts, so you have to get these guys right. These are our in-depth 2026 wide receiver rankings.

WR1s

These are your locked-in top guys. We'd be okay with any one of these stud wide receivers being the top wideout on our team.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

WR2s

Every one of these players has a ton of upside and could finish as a WR1. However, there are also some concerns, whether it be health, age, quarterbacks, or something else that is holding them out of the top 12.

13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

20. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

22. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

23. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

24. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

WR3s

There is still a lot of upside here; nevertheless, not many of these players have WR1 upside, but there are some exceptions. Still, you will find a ton of valuable starters in this group.

25. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

26. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

30. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

31. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

32. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

34. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

35. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

36. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

WR4s/Flex

Ideally, one of the wide receivers above would be your flex option, but there are also plenty of potential flex options here. Still, the talent does dwindle, or at least get far more risky as you get deeper into this group. Identify who you like here and target your guys for late-round fliers.

37. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

38. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

39. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

40. Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts

41. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

42. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

43. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

45. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

46. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

47. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

49. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

50. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

51. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

52. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

53. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

54. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

55. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

56. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

57. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

58. Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

59. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

60. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

61. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

62. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

63. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

64. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

65. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

66. Tank Dell, Houston Texans

67. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

68. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

69. Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

70. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

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