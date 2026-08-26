Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (Updated): Ja'Marr Chase Stays on Top While Parker Washington Climbs
Wide receivers will likely fill out the biggest portion of your roster. While there are a lot of them, that also means there are a lot of busts and a lot of potential league-winners.
You will immediately see that in our rankings, things are a bit different. These aren't just copy-and-paste rankings like you'll find on most sites. We are here to help you win your league with our 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.
WR1s
These are the elite options. They have high floors and even higher ceilings. Every one of these options is a great start each and every week.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
WR2s
This group is right on the heels of the WR1s. However, either their floor or ceiling is just a bit too low to crack the top-12.
13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
22. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
23. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
24. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
WR3s
The WR3s are loaded with upside, but they also have a lot more risk than the wideouts ranked ahead of them.
25. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
26. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
30. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
31. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
32. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
34. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
35. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR4s/Flex
This is where things start to get shaky. You will find plenty of breakouts, sleepers, and league-winners in this group, but you'll also find a ton of busts and guys you'll end up cutting after a few weeks.
37. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
38. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
39. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
41. Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers
42. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
43. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
45. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
46. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
47. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
49. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
50. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
51. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
52. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders
53. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
54. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
55. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
56. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
57. Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans
58. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
59. De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
60. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
62. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
63. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
64. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
65. Tank Dell, Houston Texans
66. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts
67. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
68. Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens
69. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
70. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21