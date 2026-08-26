Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (Updated): Ja'Marr Chase Stays on Top While Parker Washington Climbs

Wide receivers will likely fill out the biggest portion of your roster. While there are a lot of them, that also means there are a lot of busts and a lot of potential league-winners.

You will immediately see that in our rankings, things are a bit different. These aren't just copy-and-paste rankings like you'll find on most sites. We are here to help you win your league with our 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR1s

These are the elite options. They have high floors and even higher ceilings. Every one of these options is a great start each and every week.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

WR2s

This group is right on the heels of the WR1s. However, either their floor or ceiling is just a bit too low to crack the top-12.

13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

22. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

23. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

24. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

WR3s

The WR3s are loaded with upside, but they also have a lot more risk than the wideouts ranked ahead of them.

25. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

26. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

30. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

31. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

32. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

34. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

35. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

36. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR4s/Flex

This is where things start to get shaky. You will find plenty of breakouts, sleepers, and league-winners in this group, but you'll also find a ton of busts and guys you'll end up cutting after a few weeks.

37. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

38. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

39. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

40. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

41. Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

42. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

43. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

45. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

46. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

47. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

49. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

50. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

51. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

52. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

53. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

54. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

55. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

56. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

57. Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

58. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

59. De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

60. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

62. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

63. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

64. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

65. Tank Dell, Houston Texans

66. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

67. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

68. Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

69. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

70. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

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