Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers: Rashee Rice Climbs In The Rankings With A Healthy Patrick Mahomes

When looking at your rankings during your draft, sometimes some players are so close in the rankings that it's still tough to decide which one is better. Sometimes, they are essentially the same caliber of player. That's when tiers come in. They group players together who are the same level or close to it. Tiers are extremely helpful when you are at your draft table.

This not only allows you to organize the rankings, but it also makes it easier to see how many players are left at a position and helps you decide which position to target next and stay a step ahead of your competition. These are our wide receiver tier rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Tier 2

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Tier 3

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Tier 4

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Tier 5

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tier 6

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Tier 7

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tier 8

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Tier 9

Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Tier 10

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tier 11

Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Keenan Allen, FA

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders



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