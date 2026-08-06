Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers: Rashee Rice Climbs In The Rankings With A Healthy Patrick Mahomes
When looking at your rankings during your draft, sometimes some players are so close in the rankings that it's still tough to decide which one is better. Sometimes, they are essentially the same caliber of player. That's when tiers come in. They group players together who are the same level or close to it. Tiers are extremely helpful when you are at your draft table.
This not only allows you to organize the rankings, but it also makes it easier to see how many players are left at a position and helps you decide which position to target next and stay a step ahead of your competition. These are our wide receiver tier rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Tier 1
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Tier 2
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
AJ Brown, New England Patriots
Tier 3
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Tier 4
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Tier 5
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tier 6
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Tier 7
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tier 8
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Tier 9
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Tier 10
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tier 11
Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Tank Dell, Houston Texans
Keenan Allen, FA
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21