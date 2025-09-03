Fantasy Sports

Final Fantasy Football Positional Draft Rankings And Projections Update (September 3)

Stay updated with the latest NFL fantasy football projection changes for every team as rosters shift, injuries occur, and depth charts take shape ahead of Week 1.

Shawn Childs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

From late April to the start of the NFL season, it has been a long process researching all 32 teams, which has helped me develop player projections. I’ve done a few drafts to tee up my opinion, with the hopes of taking a big prize in the season-long contest or daily games. Thanks for coming along for the ride, and hopefully my insight helps you make some winning draft decisions.

The player pool remains fluid, due to multiple trades this week and NFL teams placing some players on the PUP list. Here’s my latest roster adjustments:

Note: Some RB4s may be placeholders due to NFL teams making roster cuts and shipping some players to their practice squads.

Quarterback Projections Preview

Quarterback Projections
Click the image to view the full Quarterback Projections! / Shawn Childs

Running Back Projections Preview

Running Back Projections
Click the image to view our full Running Back Projections! / Shawn Childs

Wide Receiver Projections Preview

Wide Receiver Projections
Click the image to view our full Wide Receiver Projections! / Shawn Childs

Tight End Projections Preview

Tight End Projections
Click the image to view out full Tight End Projections! / Shawn Childs

Arizona Cardinals

No Changes.

Atlanta Falcons

No changes.

Baltimore Ravens

No changes.

Buffalo Bills

No changes.

Carolina Panthers

Jalen Coke
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A couple of days after Jalen Coker climbed up draft boards, the Panthers placed him on the PUP list with a bad quad injury. I downgraded his last projections by about 30% due to him expecting to miss potentially six games. I shifted his opportunity to Hunter Renfrow, who resigned with Carolina.

Chicago Bears

No Changes.

Cincinnati Bengals

No changes.

Cleveland Browns 

There was a hint of Quinshon Judkins returning to the Browns soon. Without a new contract, I left his projections the same while understanding he looks more viable as a viable, upside running back.

Dallas Cowboys

No changes.

Denver Broncos

No changes.

Detroit Lions

No changes.

Green Bay Packers

The report of Jayden Reed battling a Jones fracture in his left foot puts him in the avoid column, no matter where he slides in drafts. Romeo Doubs should be the Packers’ most stable wideout, and I upgraded him to WR1 status in the offense based on his experience. By default, Matthew Golden also picks up some of Reed’s lost targets.

Houston Texans

No changes. 

Indianapolis Colts

No changes.

Jacksonville Jaguars

No changes.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Royal
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs ruled out Jalen Royals for Week 1, creating a need for me to rate six of their wideouts. Unfortunately, my setup is geared to only five options. Tyquan Thornton earns more snaps in Kansas City’s first game while not showing on my season-long projections.

Miami Dolphins

No changes.

Minnesota Vikings

No changes.

New England Patriots

No changes.

New Orleans Saints

No changes.

New York Giants

No changes.

New York Jets

No changes. 

Las Vegas Raiders

No changes.

Philadelphia Eagles

No changes.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No changes.

Los Angeles Chargers

No changes.

San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jenning
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings returned to practice this week after battling a calf issue in August. He wants a new contract, so his injury over the summer could be minor. I should upgrade him, but I left his projections the same.

Seattle Seahawks

No changes.

Los Angeles Rams

No changes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No changes.

Tennessee Titans

No changes.

Washington Commanders

No changes.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUT FINAL UPDATED FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings