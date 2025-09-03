Final Fantasy Football Positional Draft Rankings And Projections Update (September 3)
From late April to the start of the NFL season, it has been a long process researching all 32 teams, which has helped me develop player projections. I’ve done a few drafts to tee up my opinion, with the hopes of taking a big prize in the season-long contest or daily games. Thanks for coming along for the ride, and hopefully my insight helps you make some winning draft decisions.
The player pool remains fluid, due to multiple trades this week and NFL teams placing some players on the PUP list. Here’s my latest roster adjustments:
Note: Some RB4s may be placeholders due to NFL teams making roster cuts and shipping some players to their practice squads.
Arizona Cardinals
No Changes.
Atlanta Falcons
No changes.
Baltimore Ravens
No changes.
Buffalo Bills
No changes.
Carolina Panthers
A couple of days after Jalen Coker climbed up draft boards, the Panthers placed him on the PUP list with a bad quad injury. I downgraded his last projections by about 30% due to him expecting to miss potentially six games. I shifted his opportunity to Hunter Renfrow, who resigned with Carolina.
Chicago Bears
No Changes.
Cincinnati Bengals
No changes.
Cleveland Browns
There was a hint of Quinshon Judkins returning to the Browns soon. Without a new contract, I left his projections the same while understanding he looks more viable as a viable, upside running back.
Dallas Cowboys
No changes.
Denver Broncos
No changes.
Detroit Lions
No changes.
Green Bay Packers
The report of Jayden Reed battling a Jones fracture in his left foot puts him in the avoid column, no matter where he slides in drafts. Romeo Doubs should be the Packers’ most stable wideout, and I upgraded him to WR1 status in the offense based on his experience. By default, Matthew Golden also picks up some of Reed’s lost targets.
Houston Texans
No changes.
Indianapolis Colts
No changes.
Jacksonville Jaguars
No changes.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs ruled out Jalen Royals for Week 1, creating a need for me to rate six of their wideouts. Unfortunately, my setup is geared to only five options. Tyquan Thornton earns more snaps in Kansas City’s first game while not showing on my season-long projections.
Miami Dolphins
No changes.
Minnesota Vikings
No changes.
New England Patriots
No changes.
New Orleans Saints
No changes.
New York Giants
No changes.
New York Jets
No changes.
Las Vegas Raiders
No changes.
Philadelphia Eagles
No changes.
Pittsburgh Steelers
No changes.
Los Angeles Chargers
No changes.
San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings returned to practice this week after battling a calf issue in August. He wants a new contract, so his injury over the summer could be minor. I should upgrade him, but I left his projections the same.
Seattle Seahawks
No changes.
Los Angeles Rams
No changes.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No changes.
Tennessee Titans
No changes.
Washington Commanders
No changes.
