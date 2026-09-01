Final Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings: Jalen Hurts Falls Out Of The Top 5 For A Younger Option

With the NFL season now just around the corner, these are our final quarterback rankings for the fantasy football offseason. After this, we will be focusing on Week 1 rankings.

There are plenty of different ways to approach drafting a quarterback. You can grab an elite option, grab a high-upside rising star, wait and grab two sleepers and hope one hits, or just stream the position. No matter what your approach is, we put in the time and research into these rankings to help you nail the position in your draft.

QB1s

These are the top options in the game. If you draft one of these QBs, the hope is that you have a guy who you can plug in every week and won't have to worry about the position again outside of their bye week.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB2s

You can find a ton of value and upside in this group, especially in the upper half of the QB2s. However, this group features players with either a lower floor or lower ceiling than most of the top-tier quarterbacks. This is where you will find the most value, and there is almost surely a league winner in this group.

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

18. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

19. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

22. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

23. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

24. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

QB3s

You don't want to be drafting any of these quarterbacks in single QB leagues. This group should only be considered in Superflex leagues or as streaming options. These quarterbacks could also have some DFS value throught the season.

25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets

32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

33. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

35. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns

36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

More Fantasy Sports On SI News