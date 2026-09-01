Final Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings: Jalen Hurts Falls Out Of The Top 5 For A Younger Option
With the NFL season now just around the corner, these are our final quarterback rankings for the fantasy football offseason. After this, we will be focusing on Week 1 rankings.
There are plenty of different ways to approach drafting a quarterback. You can grab an elite option, grab a high-upside rising star, wait and grab two sleepers and hope one hits, or just stream the position. No matter what your approach is, we put in the time and research into these rankings to help you nail the position in your draft.
QB1s
These are the top options in the game. If you draft one of these QBs, the hope is that you have a guy who you can plug in every week and won't have to worry about the position again outside of their bye week.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB2s
You can find a ton of value and upside in this group, especially in the upper half of the QB2s. However, this group features players with either a lower floor or lower ceiling than most of the top-tier quarterbacks. This is where you will find the most value, and there is almost surely a league winner in this group.
13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
18. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
19. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
22. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
23. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
24. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
QB3s
You don't want to be drafting any of these quarterbacks in single QB leagues. This group should only be considered in Superflex leagues or as streaming options. These quarterbacks could also have some DFS value throught the season.
25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Geno Smith, New York Jets
32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
33. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
35. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns
36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21