Final Fantasy Football Tight End Draft Rankings: Travis Kelce Knocked Out Of The Top-10 By A Breakout Candidate
We have come to the conclusion of the NFL offseason, and this is the final weekend for us to draft our fantasy football teams before the NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night. We know there will be so many drafts over this holiday weekend, so we are going to update our rankings for you one more time so you have the latest information before heading into your drafts. Here, we will be focusing on the tight ends.
After today, we will be turning our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.
TE1s
These are the elite tight end options. If you draft any of these stars, you should be expecting them to be in your starting lineup just about every week this fantasy football season. While these are all great options, the top six guys all have TE1 overall upside that the others most likely lack.
1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
3. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
4. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
5. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
10. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
TE2
We still love the talent available here. More than one of these players will probably end up finishing as a TE1 this season, and no one should be surprised. If you miss out on a high-end option, there will still be plenty of talent waiting for you later in your draft.
13. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
14. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
15. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
16. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
17. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
18. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
20. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
21. Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
22. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
23. Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins
24. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
TE3
This goes to show just how deep the position is this year, because there are still potential breakout stars and high-upside veterans in this group. If there is a tight end you are particularly high on in this group, don't be afraid to grab them late in your draft.
25. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
26. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
27. Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
28. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29. David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers
30. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
31. Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
32. Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers
33. Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
34. Theo Johnson, New York Giants
35. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
36. Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21