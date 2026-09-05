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Final Fantasy Football Tight End Draft Rankings: Travis Kelce Knocked Out Of The Top-10 By A Breakout Candidate

Our last fantasy football tight end draft rankings for 2026.
Mark Morales-Smith|
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field against the Seattle Seahawks after introductions prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field against the Seattle Seahawks after introductions prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have come to the conclusion of the NFL offseason, and this is the final weekend for us to draft our fantasy football teams before the NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night. We know there will be so many drafts over this holiday weekend, so we are going to update our rankings for you one more time so you have the latest information before heading into your drafts. Here, we will be focusing on the tight ends.

After today, we will be turning our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.

TE1s

These are the elite tight end options. If you draft any of these stars, you should be expecting them to be in your starting lineup just about every week this fantasy football season. While these are all great options, the top six guys all have TE1 overall upside that the others most likely lack.

1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

3. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

4. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

5. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

10. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

TE2

We still love the talent available here. More than one of these players will probably end up finishing as a TE1 this season, and no one should be surprised. If you miss out on a high-end option, there will still be plenty of talent waiting for you later in your draft.

13. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

14. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

15. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

16. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

17. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

18. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

20. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

21. Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

22. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

23. Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

24. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

TE3

This goes to show just how deep the position is this year, because there are still potential breakout stars and high-upside veterans in this group. If there is a tight end you are particularly high on in this group, don't be afraid to grab them late in your draft.

25. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

26. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

27. Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

28. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

30. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

31. Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

32. Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

33. Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

34. Theo Johnson, New York Giants

35. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

36. Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

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Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

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