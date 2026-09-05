We have come to the conclusion of the NFL offseason, and this is the final weekend for us to draft our fantasy football teams before the NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night. We know there will be so many drafts over this holiday weekend, so we are going to update our rankings for you one more time so you have the latest information before heading into your drafts. Here, we will be focusing on the tight ends.



After today, we will be turning our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.



TE1s



These are the elite tight end options. If you draft any of these stars, you should be expecting them to be in your starting lineup just about every week this fantasy football season. While these are all great options, the top six guys all have TE1 overall upside that the others most likely lack.



1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals



2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders



3. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts



4. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears



5. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns



6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers



7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons



8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles



9. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants



10. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders



11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs



12. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars



TE2



We still love the talent available here. More than one of these players will probably end up finishing as a TE1 this season, and no one should be surprised. If you miss out on a high-end option, there will still be plenty of talent waiting for you later in your draft.



13. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills



14. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys



15. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers



16. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions



17. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints



18. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens



19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots



20. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks



21. Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans



22. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers



23. Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins



24. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans



TE3



This goes to show just how deep the position is this year, because there are still potential breakout stars and high-upside veterans in this group. If there is a tight end you are particularly high on in this group, don't be afraid to grab them late in your draft.



25. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers



26. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets



27. Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers



28. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



29. David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers



30. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos



31. Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams



32. Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers



33. Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams



34. Theo Johnson, New York Giants



35. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks



36. Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

More Fantasy Sports On SI News