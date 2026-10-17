Final Fantasy Football Week 6 Projections and Rankings: Changes for Latest Injuries
The NFL is continuously shaken by injuries. Jalen Hurts has been placed on the IR as Caleb Williams and AJ Brown return. These are recent developments, and three days removed from my initial Week 6 projections, changes have had to be made. The following are the most noteworthy adjustments that fantasy managers must know.
Quarterback Changes
- Drake Maye and Kirk Cousins rise eight and seven spots, respectively, due to some housekeeping changes. They both trend upwards; Maye for recent great play, and Cousins for a great matchup.
- Jayden Daniels falls after further throwing concerns are considered, given his left-elbow brace.
Running Back Changes
- Dameon Pierce is an RB1 this week. As unexpected as it is, Pierce will command a huge workload with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley all inactive.
- Jaylen Warren drops eight spots due to Rico Dowdle's return.
- Omarion Hampton has been dropped nine spots due to Kimani Vidal's recent rise; Vidal scored last week on eight rushing attempts, a season high.
- Rhamondre Stevenson has fallen as TreVeyon Henderson makes an unexpected return in Week 6. Henderson was originally expected to miss another one or two games.
Wide Receiver Changes
- AJ Brown has reentered the scene with a sudden full-go status, returning to the lineup on Saturday afternoon.
- DeVonta Smith is also ready to play after a two-game absence. Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon are now must-sits with Tanner McKee at quarterback; Smith is a must-start.
- Mike Evans sees a mild rise in the projections with Deebo Samuel ruled out, and Evans is expected to suit up on Monday night.
- Xavier Worthy is now a fantasy must-start, as Rashee Rice was ruled inactive.
- Rashod Bateman receives a minor downgrade as Ja'Kobi Lane has been activated from the IR. I would not start Bateman with Lamar Jackson out and his role now less certain.
- Jalen Coker returns to the Panthers this week, and the Eagles' defense is depleted. Coker is worth the start in fantasy football.
Tight End Changes
- Dallas Goedert has been dropped due to Smith's return at wide receiver. Goedert is a high-risk, high-upside start: he's a red-zone weapon, but he'll be dealing with a brand-new quarterback.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.