Final Fantasy Football Week 8 Projections & Rankings: Latest Changes for Key Injuries

Below are my final projections for Week 8 fantasy football. I've accounted for injuries and depth chart changes, among other key factors. AJ Brown is inactive, along with DeVonta Smith, TreVeyon Henderson, and others. Amid those designations, sleepers have arisen from the depths of the rankings.

Quarterback Changes

Thomas Carelli

No major changes occur at quarterback. However, sleepers are definitely available. Geno Smith and Malik Willis are among the best non-QB1 picks this week.

Running Back Changes

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D'Andre Swift is in prime position for a top-5 week now that Kyle Monangai has been ruled inactive.

Tony Pollard is borderline an RB1 in fantasy football due to the inactive status of Tyjae Spears.

Rhamondre Stevenson will benefit from TreVeyon Henderson's return. However, his backup, Corey Kiner, is an even more interesting deep-sleeper prospect. He has outplayed Henderson in recent weeks. I would not start Kiner this week, but in very deep formats and DFS, Kiner is worth a shot for 10+ touches.

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Jaydon Blue might get some run as Saquon Barkley's backup. The Eagles lack depth now that four running backs are on injured reserve. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles manage to decide on a backup in the future, whether Blue or someone else.

Wide Receiver Changes

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Rashee Rice will play this week. That will cut into Cyrus Allen's playing time and reduce any value Xavier Worthy might have had. Rice and Travis Kelce are the only startable Chiefs pass-catchers you can start against the Broncos.

Thomas Carelli

Kyle Williams benefits from AJ Brown's inactive status. Williams is the sole, exclusive perimeter receiver on the Patriots' current depth chart. Efton Chism III also rises a bit as he plays a hybrid slot-outside role.

Darius Cooper is definitely worth a start this week in a Flex role. He is among my top deep-sleepers this week. Cooper has played a massive snap count when DeVonta Smith has been out.

Tight End Changes

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Dallas Goedert has skyrocketed with DeVonta Smith out. Whether you agree with his TE5 designation or not, Goedert is certainly startable. He could be the Eagles' No. 1 pass-catcher this Sunday.

Kyle Pitts has caught five passes in each of his last three games. Michael Penix Jr. seems to have built rapport with Pitts, and our projections have reflected his rise, making him the TE12.

Dalton Kincaid is expected to play, but his rib injury is also expected to limit his ability.

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