Final Full Fantasy Football Week 9 Projections & Rankings: Updates for Key Injuries
These projections are the final edition for Week 9 of fantasy football. We've accounted for several injuries, including Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Cam Skattebo, Garrett Wilson, and many others. We also factored in Kendre Miller's release, and below are the biggest risers and fallers since Wednesday, November 4.
Quarterback Changes
- Shedeur Sanders replaces now-injured Deshaun Watson.
- Carson Wentz replaces now-injured Kyler Murray.
- Drew Lock replaces now-injured Sam Darnold. Lock reportedly isn't 100%; expect Seattle to run more.
Running Back Changes
- Devin Singletary rises to RB2 status in Week 9 with Cam Skattebo out. Gregory Desrosiers and Phil Mafah back him up, but expect a heavy dose.
- Alvin Kamara will have a dominant usage rate for the Saints as Kendre Miller was released on Saturday afternoon. Kamara is backed up by Audric Estime and Zamir White.
- Mike Washington Jr. has been adjusted to anticipate a closer split with expected Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is still a must-start in fantasy football.
- Tyler Allgeier is a must-start, as Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight are inactive. Evan Hull backs him up.
- Breece Hall will play, but the split between him and Braelon Allen is extremely volatile.
Wide Receiver Changes
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes a small hit to his projection with Drew Lock getting the starting job.
- Jordyn Tyson has been activated from the injured reserve. Do not expect much from Tyson in his debut; it is enough to bench Vele in Week 9.
- Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell will get heavy usage now that Garrett Wilson has been listed inactive. I would start both in a pass-heavy game script, likely against the Chiefs.
Tight End Changes
- Isaiah Likely has been downgraded to TE6 as the Giants quietly get Theo Johnson back in the mix. Don't expect it to hurt Likely much, but it could steal a target.
- Don't use AJ Barner this week. He is docked due to the Drew Lock start.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.