Full Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings 2026: Josh Allen Sits Atop The Mountain While Justin Herbert Falls

While different fantasy football owners take different approaches to drafting their fantasy quarterbacks, there is no denying how important they are. They generally score more points than any position in the league. Whether your drafting a stud early, or considering streaming options weekly, it's important to nail this position. These are our full quarterback rankings for 2026.

QB1s

These are the top stars. You want to get one of these quarterbacks on your roster, however, you may have to pay up to get your guy. Nevertheless, these are studs you can set and forget about, who can help carry your team to a fantasy football championship. Drafting one of these stars will make your life much easier during the season.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB2s

This is the group you want to draft your backup from. There is plenty of upside here, but also a lot more risk. A guy like Malik Willis or Kyler Murray can be a league-winner, but they can also fall flat on their faces. If you are going to roll the dice on one of these guys being your starter, you should probably draft two of them to bolster your odds of success just incase your top guy busts.

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

18. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

19. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

22. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

24. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

QB3s

You probably don't want to draft many of these players unless you are in a very deep or Superflex league. Some of these guys could climb higher. Brissett, Tagovailoa, and Mendoza all have upside, but there are questions about how many games they'll play this season even if they are fully healthy and playing well. They could be interesting at points this season, but you also have some massive duds in here like Rodgers and Smith.

25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets

32. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns

33. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

34. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

35. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

More Fantasy Sports On SI News