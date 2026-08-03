Full Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings 2026: Josh Allen Sits Atop The Mountain While Justin Herbert Falls
While different fantasy football owners take different approaches to drafting their fantasy quarterbacks, there is no denying how important they are. They generally score more points than any position in the league. Whether your drafting a stud early, or considering streaming options weekly, it's important to nail this position. These are our full quarterback rankings for 2026.
QB1s
These are the top stars. You want to get one of these quarterbacks on your roster, however, you may have to pay up to get your guy. Nevertheless, these are studs you can set and forget about, who can help carry your team to a fantasy football championship. Drafting one of these stars will make your life much easier during the season.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB2s
This is the group you want to draft your backup from. There is plenty of upside here, but also a lot more risk. A guy like Malik Willis or Kyler Murray can be a league-winner, but they can also fall flat on their faces. If you are going to roll the dice on one of these guys being your starter, you should probably draft two of them to bolster your odds of success just incase your top guy busts.
13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
18. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
19. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
22. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
24. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
QB3s
You probably don't want to draft many of these players unless you are in a very deep or Superflex league. Some of these guys could climb higher. Brissett, Tagovailoa, and Mendoza all have upside, but there are questions about how many games they'll play this season even if they are fully healthy and playing well. They could be interesting at points this season, but you also have some massive duds in here like Rodgers and Smith.
25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Geno Smith, New York Jets
32. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns
33. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
34. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
35. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21