Full Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings 2026: Jeremiyah Love Falls Into A Tier With RB2s
No position in fantasy football is more important than the running backs. A league-winning running back is the most valuable piece in the game. However, it is also one of the most volatile positions whether it be to injury, age, or some other varying circumstance. These full running back rankings will help you avoid busts, identify sleepers, and dominate your league.
RB1s
These are your top stars. Every player in this section has the upside to fight for an RB1 overall finish. While we are here, we might as well address the elephant in the room. Yes, I have CMC as the RB12. He is a 30-year-old injury prone running back coming off both the biggest workload of his career, and one of his least efficient seasons on the ground. The upside is there, but the risk is too great for me.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
RB2s
There is still plenty of upside here. This is where you find your league winners and tremendous value. You should identify the running backs you like in this range before the draft, and make sure you get your guy.
13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
14. Cam Skattebo , New York Giants
15. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
16. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints
17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
18. Breece Hall. New York Jets
19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
21. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
22. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
23. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex Options/Handcuffs/Sleepers
This is where you find your flex options, handcuffs, and sleepers. After selecting the top guys in this section to be potential flex options, you'll want to load your bench up with plenty of sleeper and handcuffs to help you navigate a long fantasy football season.
25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
27. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
32. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
33. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
34. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
35. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
36. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
37. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
38. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
41. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
42. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
43. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
44. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
45. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
46. Woody Marks, Houston Texans
47. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
49. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
50. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
51. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
52. Braelon Allen, New York Jets
53. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions
54. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
55. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
56. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
57. Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
58. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
60. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21