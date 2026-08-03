Full Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings 2026: Jeremiyah Love Falls Into A Tier With RB2s

No position in fantasy football is more important than the running backs. A league-winning running back is the most valuable piece in the game. However, it is also one of the most volatile positions whether it be to injury, age, or some other varying circumstance. These full running back rankings will help you avoid busts, identify sleepers, and dominate your league.

RB1s

These are your top stars. Every player in this section has the upside to fight for an RB1 overall finish. While we are here, we might as well address the elephant in the room. Yes, I have CMC as the RB12. He is a 30-year-old injury prone running back coming off both the biggest workload of his career, and one of his least efficient seasons on the ground. The upside is there, but the risk is too great for me.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

RB2s

There is still plenty of upside here. This is where you find your league winners and tremendous value. You should identify the running backs you like in this range before the draft, and make sure you get your guy.

13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

14. Cam Skattebo , New York Giants

15. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

16. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

18. Breece Hall. New York Jets

19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

21. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

22. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

23. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Flex Options/Handcuffs/Sleepers

This is where you find your flex options, handcuffs, and sleepers. After selecting the top guys in this section to be potential flex options, you'll want to load your bench up with plenty of sleeper and handcuffs to help you navigate a long fantasy football season.

25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

27. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

32. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

33. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

34. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

35. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

36. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

37. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

38. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

41. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings

42. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

43. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

44. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

45. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

46. Woody Marks, Houston Texans

47. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

49. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

50. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

51. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

52. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

53. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

54. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

55. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

56. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

57. Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

58. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

60. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

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