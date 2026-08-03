Full Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings 2026: Trey McBride And Brock Bowers BattleFor The Top Spot

The tight ends are one of the trickiest positions in fantasy football. You only have to start one in most leagues, so they aren't as valuable as the other positions, however, if you get an elite option, he can give your team a massive advantage. On the other side of that coin, if you spend up and your tight end isn't elite, it puts you at a significant disadvantage.

Most seasons, we see one or a few TE studs, and their isn't much of a difference between the rest of the pack behind them. This season looks like it could be different with a deep crop of highly talented tight ends. These are our full tight end rankings for 2026.

TE1s

These are the stud tight ends you want to target in drafts this season. There is a clear tier break after Tucker Kraft though. However you want to rank the top six tight ends, they are the clear top six options. Everyone of them has TE1 overall upside. There is a significant drop-off after that group. That's not to say there isn't still plenty of talent available after them.

1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

3. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

4. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

5. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

10. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

12. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

TE2

There is a ton of talent in this group as well. This is one of the deepest year's for tight end that we can remember. Nevertheless, some of these guys are going to hit and some of them are going to bust. This group comes with a lot more question than the TE1s. We love these guys as potential backups or sleepers with upside.

13. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

14. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

15. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

16. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

17. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

18. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

19. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

20. Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

21. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

22. Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

23. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

24. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE3/Streamers/Sleepers

You do not want to draft ant of these players in redraft leagues. With that said, there are plenty of players who you should be monitoring on the waiver wire as a potential sleeper or streaming option.

25. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

26. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

27. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

29. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

30. Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

31. Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

32. Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

33. Theo Johnson, New York Giants

34. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

35. Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

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