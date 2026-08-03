Full Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings 2026: Jaylen Waddle And AJ Brown's Values Spike With New Teams
Wide receivers are the key building blocks of your fantasy football team. They will fill out the bulk of your roster. Not only will you get some of your top stars at the position, but their upside is immense from week to week. This is a position you are going to want to nail if you plan on winning a championship. These are our full wide receiver rankings for 2026.
WR1s
These are your top stars. The top of this group are pretty solidified as fantasy stars, but there are a lot of wideouts in the WR2 tier knocking on the door to take the spot of some of the receivers closer to the bottom. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have ascended in a major way since the trade that sent Brown from Philly to the New England Patriots, while CeeDee Lamb and Nico Collins have been slowly sliding down the rankings.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
WR2s
This group is also loaded with stars, many of the players here just have a few question marks. That doesn't mean they can't end up finishing at WR1s and league-winners. You'll see that we have a few players in this tier higher than many others do.
13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
20. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
22. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
23. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
24. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
WR3s
You can see how deep this position group is. This tier is still loaded with talent. It's still possible to find WR1 upside at this point in the rankings.
25. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
27. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
30. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
31. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
32. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
34. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
35. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
36. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Flex/Sleepers/Busts
Here we have the rest of the wideouts. You'll need to identify the player you like and go get them to stash on your bench or use as potential flex options.
37. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
38. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
39. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
40. Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts
41. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
43. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
44. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
45. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
46. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
48. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
49. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
50. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
51. Stefon Diggs, FA
52. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
53. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders
54. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
55. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
56. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
57. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
58. Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
59. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
60. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
61. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
63. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
64. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
65. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
66. Denzel Boston , Cleveland Browns
67. Tank Dell, Houston Texans
68. Keenan Allen, FA
69. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
70. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
More Fantasy Sports On SI News
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21