Full Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings 2026: Jaylen Waddle And AJ Brown's Values Spike With New Teams

Wide receivers are the key building blocks of your fantasy football team. They will fill out the bulk of your roster. Not only will you get some of your top stars at the position, but their upside is immense from week to week. This is a position you are going to want to nail if you plan on winning a championship. These are our full wide receiver rankings for 2026.

WR1s

These are your top stars. The top of this group are pretty solidified as fantasy stars, but there are a lot of wideouts in the WR2 tier knocking on the door to take the spot of some of the receivers closer to the bottom. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have ascended in a major way since the trade that sent Brown from Philly to the New England Patriots, while CeeDee Lamb and Nico Collins have been slowly sliding down the rankings.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

WR2s

This group is also loaded with stars, many of the players here just have a few question marks. That doesn't mean they can't end up finishing at WR1s and league-winners. You'll see that we have a few players in this tier higher than many others do.

13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

20. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

22. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

23. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

24. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

WR3s

You can see how deep this position group is. This tier is still loaded with talent. It's still possible to find WR1 upside at this point in the rankings.

25. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

27. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

30. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

31. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

32. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

34. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

35. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

36. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Flex/Sleepers/Busts

Here we have the rest of the wideouts. You'll need to identify the player you like and go get them to stash on your bench or use as potential flex options.

37. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

38. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

39. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

40. Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts

41. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

42. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

43. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

44. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

45. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

46. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

47. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

48. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

49. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

50. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

51. Stefon Diggs, FA

52. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

53. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

54. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

55. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

56. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

57. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

58. Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

59. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

60. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

61. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

62. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

63. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

64. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

65. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

66. Denzel Boston , Cleveland Browns

67. Tank Dell, Houston Texans

68. Keenan Allen, FA

69. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

70. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

More Fantasy Sports On SI News