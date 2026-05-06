Garrett Wilson may not belong in the top tier of fantasy wide receivers entering 2026, but his current draft cost creates a compelling buying opportunity. With a proven target floor, strong production history, and a more reasonable ADP, Wilson offers the kind of upside that can swing fantasy leagues.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Wilson held WR1 form over his first five games (7/95/1, 4/50, 10/84/1, 6/82/1, and 6/71/1) while averaging 9.6 targets and 19.04 fantasy points in PR formats. In his poor showing in Week 6 (3/13 on eight targets) against the Broncos, he picked up a right knee injury that cost him a couple of games. Wilson tried to play through the issue in Week 10, but managed to stay on the field for only 19 plays. Subsequently, the Jets placed him on the injured reserve, ending his year with no need for surgery.

Wilson's three previous seasons with the Jets told a consistent story: reliable volume, inconsistent efficiency, and just enough big games to keep fantasy managers engaged without ever fully delivering.

In 2022, he turned 147 targets into 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, finishing 21st in PPR wide receiver scoring (217.00 points). His 56.5% catch rate was partly a product of the Jets' carousel of poor quarterback play, and his production was feast-or-famine: four genuinely impactful games (8/102/2, 6/115, 5/95/2, and 8/162) offset by seven single-digit fantasy outings (2/41, 3/27, 1/8, 4/24, 2/12, 4/30, and 3/18).

His 2023 season brought career highs in catches (95) and targets (168) despite losing Aaron Rodgers to a Week 1 season-ending injury. Wilson’s yards per reception dropped from 13.3 to 11.0, and he managed only one touchdown over his final 15 games. The Jets gave him double-digit targets nine times, and he reached seven or more catches in eight games while eclipsing 20.00 fantasy points just once (9/111), finishing 26th in PPR scoring at 216.10 points.

Jump ball to Garrett Wilson for the TD!



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2024 was his most productive year. Wilson set career highs in catches (101), yards (1,104), and touchdowns (7) on slightly fewer targets (154). But his yards per catch (10.9) slipped again, and he dropped six balls. Wilson ranked ninth at wide receiver in fantasy points (253.90) in PPR formats, with three impact showings (13/101/1, 8/107/1, and 9/90/2). He gained over 100 yards in two other matchups (5/113 and 7/114) while scoring between 10.00 and 18.50 fantasy points in nine games.

Garrett Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Despite a lengthy resume of success while playing with below NFL talent at the quarterback position, Wilson slipped to WR17 in the early NFL draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship. His expected starting quarterback doesn’t excite, but Geno Smith helped Jaxon Smith-Njigba shine in 2024 (100/1,130/6 on 137 targets).

The Jets' top wideout should be active again this year while doing most of his damage over the first two levels of defenses. He has a much better feel as a WR2 than a foundation WR1, which was the case in the 2024 fantasy football draft season. His floor should be 90 catches for 1,000 yards with five to seven touchdowns, creating some value in his lower price point in 2026.

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