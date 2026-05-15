Germie Bernard vs. Roman Wilson: Who Wins Steelers’ Fantasy Football WR3 Battle?

The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their passing attack this offseason, but one of the more intriguing fantasy football storylines is the battle for the WR3 role behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Rookie Germie Bernard and second-year wideout Roman Wilson both bring different skill sets to the table, making this an under-the-radar competition worth monitoring throughout training camp.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernard's college career spanned three programs (Michigan State, Washington, and Alabama). Across his first 39 games, he scored just six touchdowns while compiling 91 catches for 1,341 yards. His final season with the Crimson Tide was his most productive, setting career highs in catches (64), receiving yards (862), and touchdowns (7) in 2025. His lone 100-yard game came in their opener (eight catches and 146 yards), and he found the end zone only twice over his final nine starts.

At the NFL level, Bernard projects as a middle-of-the-field option. Defenders should be able to contest him at the line and limit him in the deep passing game, but he does his best work in between, where his route running and hands (both graded as legitimate strengths) allow him to create separation and make plays.

Bernard has the versatility to line up across multiple spots in a receiver corps. At 6'1" and 205 pounds with a 4.48 forty, his size and speed are both near league average for the position. To push toward a higher fantasy ceiling, he'll need to add strength and become a more consistent threat over the first 20 yards of his routes.

With the No. 47 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @steelers select Germie Bernard.



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ddoQNJN9yw — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

Germie Bernard 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: The addition of Bernard should allow Metcalf to work deeper downfield on more plays. He’ll compete for targets with tight ends, and Michael Pittman over the short areas of the field, but his target share should rate low in many matchups. Bernard has a waiver wire ADP (247) in the early draft season.

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Wilson is a speed wideout (sub-4.40), selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2024 Draft. He's a big-play threat with the straight-line quickness to stress defenses vertically, natural hands, and the agility to create after the catch in open space. His movements are fluid and purposeful, and Wilson shows the tools to develop into a reliable option at the next level.

His early limitations are also clear. His route running is still a work in progress, and his game is currently better suited to the intermediate and deep areas of the field than the short zones. Physical corners (particularly in press coverage) will give him trouble early in his career, and his opportunities underneath figure to be limited until that part of his game matures.

At Michigan, Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns over four seasons, adding a glimpse of run-game utility with seven carries for 117 yards and two scores. His best year came in 2024 when he posted 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, an impressive stat line considering his offense averaged only 22 passing attempts per game. Wilson did cool off considerably down the stretch, managing just 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his final six games.

Wilson was only on the field for five plays in 2024 due to a bad hamstring injury. Pittsburgh gave him WR3 snaps (23.3%) last year, resulting in only 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. Most of his value came in two matchups (4/74/1 and 2/35/1). He suited up only once over the Steelers' final six matchups due to coaching decisions.

Roman Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: Wilson will have a minimal opportunity again in 2026, with his best chance to get on the field coming in the deep passing game. His experience last season points to growth in his play but not in opportunity.

Germie Bernard vs. Roman Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict

Neither Bernard nor Wilson enters 2026 as a must-draft fantasy option, but changes in Pittsburgh’s offensive volume or injuries ahead of them could quickly create value. For now, Bernard offers the cleaner developmental path, while Wilson remains a deeper dart throw banking on explosive-play opportunities.

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