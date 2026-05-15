Germie Bernard vs. Roman Wilson: Who Wins Steelers’ Fantasy Football WR3 Battle?
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The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their passing attack this offseason, but one of the more intriguing fantasy football storylines is the battle for the WR3 role behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Rookie Germie Bernard and second-year wideout Roman Wilson both bring different skill sets to the table, making this an under-the-radar competition worth monitoring throughout training camp.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bernard's college career spanned three programs (Michigan State, Washington, and Alabama). Across his first 39 games, he scored just six touchdowns while compiling 91 catches for 1,341 yards. His final season with the Crimson Tide was his most productive, setting career highs in catches (64), receiving yards (862), and touchdowns (7) in 2025. His lone 100-yard game came in their opener (eight catches and 146 yards), and he found the end zone only twice over his final nine starts.
At the NFL level, Bernard projects as a middle-of-the-field option. Defenders should be able to contest him at the line and limit him in the deep passing game, but he does his best work in between, where his route running and hands (both graded as legitimate strengths) allow him to create separation and make plays.
Bernard has the versatility to line up across multiple spots in a receiver corps. At 6'1" and 205 pounds with a 4.48 forty, his size and speed are both near league average for the position. To push toward a higher fantasy ceiling, he'll need to add strength and become a more consistent threat over the first 20 yards of his routes.
Germie Bernard 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast
Fantasy Outlook: The addition of Bernard should allow Metcalf to work deeper downfield on more plays. He’ll compete for targets with tight ends, and Michael Pittman over the short areas of the field, but his target share should rate low in many matchups. Bernard has a waiver wire ADP (247) in the early draft season.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Wilson is a speed wideout (sub-4.40), selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2024 Draft. He's a big-play threat with the straight-line quickness to stress defenses vertically, natural hands, and the agility to create after the catch in open space. His movements are fluid and purposeful, and Wilson shows the tools to develop into a reliable option at the next level.
His early limitations are also clear. His route running is still a work in progress, and his game is currently better suited to the intermediate and deep areas of the field than the short zones. Physical corners (particularly in press coverage) will give him trouble early in his career, and his opportunities underneath figure to be limited until that part of his game matures.
At Michigan, Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns over four seasons, adding a glimpse of run-game utility with seven carries for 117 yards and two scores. His best year came in 2024 when he posted 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, an impressive stat line considering his offense averaged only 22 passing attempts per game. Wilson did cool off considerably down the stretch, managing just 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his final six games.
Wilson was only on the field for five plays in 2024 due to a bad hamstring injury. Pittsburgh gave him WR3 snaps (23.3%) last year, resulting in only 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. Most of his value came in two matchups (4/74/1 and 2/35/1). He suited up only once over the Steelers' final six matchups due to coaching decisions.
Roman Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast
Fantasy Outlook: Wilson will have a minimal opportunity again in 2026, with his best chance to get on the field coming in the deep passing game. His experience last season points to growth in his play but not in opportunity.
Germie Bernard vs. Roman Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict
Neither Bernard nor Wilson enters 2026 as a must-draft fantasy option, but changes in Pittsburgh’s offensive volume or injuries ahead of them could quickly create value. For now, Bernard offers the cleaner developmental path, while Wilson remains a deeper dart throw banking on explosive-play opportunities.
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Matt Brandon has spent more than a decade in the fantasy sports and sports media world, with stops at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and several other industry staples. A three-time Top-10 finisher in FantasyPros’ national rankings competition, Brandon has also captured multiple major DFS tournament wins on FanDuel and DraftKings. His true expertise lies in season-long fantasy football and fantasy basketball, along with sports betting analysis. A lifelong New Yorker, he proudly bleeds blue for his Giants, Knicks, Rangers, and Mets. Brandon also covers Major League Baseball, with a particular focus on the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia PhilliesFollow MattFantasyFF
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs