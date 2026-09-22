IDP Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Devin Lloyd And Amani Hooker Climb After Hot Starts

While most fantasy owners are focused on all those offensive players, we IDP owners get double the fun because we get to watch both sides of the ball. That's because we get to start individual defensive players rather than just a team defense.

It makes things much more exciting, but it also makes things much more difficult. IDP leagues take a lot more commitment, and the information we need is twice as hard to come by. We are here to help out with some of your questions. These are our IDP rankings for Week 3.

Defensive Line

The defensive linemen are our boom-or-bust players. That's why it's important to get them right. A great lineman can help carry your team, but they are also very susceptible to dud games.

Our top option this week is Houston Texans DL, Will Anderson. You may notice that Brian Burns was dropped lower than usual. That is not due to poor performance, but because we suffered an ankle injury on Monday Night Football. He could rise back up or drop further depending on the news we get this week.

Linebackers

The linebackers are the heart of your IDP team. Not only do they have the highest upside, but they generally also have the highest floor. Their combination of tackles and big plays makes them the highest-scoring IDP options by a lot. However, they are also the easiest options to find.

Jordyn Brooks continues to hold down our top spot this week, followed by mostly familiar faces. There aren't a ton of big changes this week at the position. However, Devin Lloyd did get a big boost after his monster game in Week 2.

Defensive Backs

Safeties are definitely the safer options than the corners because they tend to get more tackles. Cornerbacks feel more like defensive linemen. They can get those big picks, but if they miss their limited tackle opportunities, they can give you a complete dud. Nickelbacks tend to hold a lot of value at times, though.

On the other hand, the safeties are more like linebackers. Particularly, box safeties can really stack up tackles. While their tackle numbers are quite on par with linebackers, they are also more likely to catch an interception. If you have a defensive flex and don't have a strong option at LB, you should be rolling with a safety.

After a huge week, Kyle Hamilton is at the top of the rankings. Like the linebackers, there are a lot of familiar faces after him. Two who might stand out are Quentin Lake, up as the DB3, and Amani Hooker, climbing all the way up into the DB15 slot.

IDP Rankings: Week 3

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