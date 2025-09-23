Fantasy Football IDP Rankings For Week 4
This has been a strong fantasy season so far for IDP owners. Most of the stars have looked like stars so far. We have seen a ton of huge performances with big plays and turnovers coming in bunches this season. However, this was a tough week for some of us who watched players like Isaiah Rodgers have historically great games and special teamers blocking field goals and returning TDs either on our benches or on waivers. It was a crazy IDP week.
Now we look ahead to Week 4, which will be our last week before bye weeks begin to hit us, so enjoy it while you can. There weren't a ton of shakeups in the rankings this week, but there were definitely some players jumping up or falling down the rankings worth paying attention to.
Alex Singleton Makes Big Jump
Week 3 was a big week for Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, who soaked up 12 tackles in the game. He has been more productive with each passing week, and we just learned that the looming threat of Dre Greenlaw returning from injury has been pushed back due to a setback in his recovery from a quad injury, which landed him on injured reserve. We weren't sure how Singleton would look this season or what his role would be coming off a torn ACL. Currently, he is playing 100% of snaps, and his increasing production is a great sign for fantasy owners.
Derwin James Climbs In The Rankings
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is second in our defensive back rankings this week. The team has been moving him all over the field like a chess piece, which gives him a ton of upside. We are seeing him playing in the box and blitzing the quarterback with regularity. We love his matchup this week against Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. He has a ton of upside as well as a safe floor in Week 4.
Big Weeks For DEs
Some of the top defensive ends this week have great matchups this week and should go off. Detroit Lions defensive end Aiden Hutchinson will get an opportunity to chase down Joe Flacco. We will also get to see Will Anderson Jr against the Tennessee Titans, Nik Bonnito against the woefully bad Cincinnati Bengals offensive line, and Maxx Crosby going up against Caleb Williams.
Week 4 Fantasy Football IDP Rankings
Week 4 is setting up to be a great week for some of our top IDP options. Start your stars and watch the points pile up.
