Week 13 Fantasy Football IDP Rankings: Jordyn Brooks Leapfrogs Zack Baun
While most fantasy football players are focused on the best offensive players in the league and team defenses, there is also another group of fantasy owners who also focus on individual defensive players instead of team defenses. Playing in IDP leagues adds a whole other dimension to fantasy football and makes the game much more complicated. However, it also makes it a lot more exciting. It can also create a lot more work and make things much more difficult. That's why we are here with our IDP rankings for Week 13.
Jordyn Brooks Headlines Week 13 Linebackers
With no byes in Week 13 because of the holiday, we have every healthy defensive player available to us who didn't spend their Monday night punching Jauan Jennings in the groin. One key IDP option we are getting back off a bye this week is Miami Dolphins' linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the league's leading tackler. He is in the midst of an incredible season.
Behind him is Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens. Smith has been a bit up and down since returning from a hamstring injury, but his upside is as high as anyone in the league. The veteran Bobby Wagner comes in at our four spot, as he seemingly has to make every tackle for the Washington Commanders' defense. We have another Dolphins linebacker at No. 5 with Tyrel Dodson, who is having a great year in his own right.
Myles Garrett Headlines Week 13 Defensive Lineman Rankings
Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is our top defensive lineman, as he has been most weeks and probably will be every other week from here on out. He is the best defensive player in football right now, and maybe just simply the best player in football. The Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt comes in at No. 2, up against the Buffalo Bills, who let Will Anderson Jr and the Houston Texans defense sack Josh Allen on a near constant basis last Thursday night. Up next is Maxx Crosby, who is set to chase down Justin Herbert and his beat-up offensive line when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers. The top five is rounded out by Aiden Hutchinson on Thanksgiving and Brian Burns on Monday Night Football.
Tykee Smith Rises IDP Defensive Back Rankings in Week 13
Our top defensive back is Tykee Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's been incredible this year and is invaluable in leagues where you can play him in a cornerback slot. Brian Branch comes in at No. 2 for the Detroit Lions. In third is Derwin James Jr, who has been up and down but has massive upside the way he's being used in the Chargers' defense. The rest of the top five is finished off with Jessie Bates III and Kam Curl, both of whom are having a great year.