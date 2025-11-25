Atlanta Falcons and 2 Other Must-Start Defenses in Week 13 Fantasy Football
Our goal every single Tuesday is to bring you three must-start defenses that project for tremendous upside. When we did this in Week 12, we found all three units to have huge success. The Packers and Browns both performed among the top units of the week. This week, we look to some units to repeat that success. We look at sack's, takeaways, and various other metrics. They land us with these three defenses in Week 13.
Atlanta Falcons (@ Jets)
The Falcons are a solid defensive unit in a fantastic matchup today. They are 3rd in Sacks and 9th in Takeaways. The Jets are 19th in Giveaways and 28th in Sacks Allowed, despite what is meant to be a good offensive line. They will start Tyrod Taylor which may actually help the Falcons.
Offensively, the Jets are 27th in Total Yards and 26th in Points per Game. They are 7th in Rushing Yards, but they will be more like a midpack unit without Justin Fields threatening with his legs. The Falcons are the DST10 and should fare just fine in a dead MetLife Stadium this Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers (vs Raiders)
The Raiders offense has been near record-setting levels of bad. This lead them to fire Chip Kelly on Monday, but I still expect them to be quite bad.
The Raiders are 30th in Total Offense, 31st in Points per Game, 31st in Sacks Allowed, and 26th in Giveaways. The Chargers are 4th in Total Defense and 10th in Points Allowed.
This is a total mismatch to where the Chargers should come off the bye full of energy and ready to destroy the Raiders. This game could get real ugly. The Raiders are implied to score less than 16 points, per the betting odds.
Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Titans)
The Jaguars have been good, and bad at times. However, they are the DST8 in Fantasy Football. They will show up when the opportunity presents itself. We credit the Titans for their fight, but they are still quite bad.
The Titans stand 31st in Total Offense and 30th in Points per Game. They do not stand higher than 30th in any key offensive metric.
The Jaguars are 17th in Total Defense and 16th in Points per Game. They are the #1 Rushing Defense in the NFL, allowing (83.8) Yards per Game. They are also 5th in Takeaways per Game (1.5). This should be an easy matchup for the Jaguars to gameplan.