Is Dylan Sampson a Must-Draft Handcuff in 2026 Fantasy Football Leagues?

Smart fantasy managers know league-winning value often comes from identifying backup running backs one injury away from meaningful volume, and Dylan Sampson fits that profile entering 2026. While his rookie production was inconsistent, the Cleveland Browns' coaching changes and Sampson’s pass-catching flashes keep him firmly on the radar as a stash candidate in deeper formats.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson spent his first two seasons at Tennessee in a part-time role, carrying 58 times for 397 yards and six touchdowns in year one, then expanding to 106 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns with 17 catches for 175 yards and a score in year two. The Volunteers handed him the full workload in 2024, and he delivered (1,634 combined yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 receptions on 278 touches). He topped 100 combined yards in 11 of his first 12 starts before a hamstring injury cut his season short in the final game against Ohio State.

The athleticism is legitimate. Sampson clocked a 4.42 at Tennessee's Pro Day, putting his speed in the same conversation as the top two running back prospects in this draft class. He came to the NFL at 5'8" and 200 lbs., a compact and powerful frame that suits his running style. The concerns lie in the passing game (both as a receiver and a pass protector), where expectations should remain modest given his limited college usage and questions about his ability to pick up blitzes consistently.

As a runner, Sampson does his best work between the tackles, particularly near the goal line. He runs with patience, shows a natural feel for interior spacing, and follows his blocks effectively through to the second level. What he doesn't offer is much elusiveness in open space; the wiggle and change-of-direction moves needed to consistently beat defenders in the open field weren't on display with enough regularity. He wins with legs and instincts more than power after contact, which may define his early NFL role as a short-yardage and goal-line specialist.

Other than two games (12/29 with eight catches for 64 yards and 92 combined yards with a touchdown and two catches), Sampson was unplayable in 13 matchups in his rookie season. He gained only 2.7 yards per carry, with a higher-than-expected ceiling in the passing game (33/271/2 on 40 targets). In December, Sampson missed two games with a hand injury. Cleveland had him on the field for only 23.2% of their plays.

Dylan Sampson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his usage and the change in coaching staff for the Browns, Sampson will only offer rotational value in 2026. His next step should push closer to eight touches per game, but he will be challenging to time if Judkins is healthy. His ADP (176) makes him a backend handcuff who will be easy to hook up with Quinshon Judkins in most leagues.

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