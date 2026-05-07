Is Kenyon Sadiq a Starting Caliber Fantasy Tight End Despite Mason Taylor's Presence?
Kenyon Sadiq has quickly become one of the more fascinating rookie tight ends in fantasy football after climbing ahead of Mason Taylor on the Jets’ depth chart. His rare athleticism, first-round draft capital, and projected role as a movable offensive weapon give him legitimate breakout upside entering 2026.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
Sadiq enters the draft off his best season (51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns) and backed it up at the 2026 NFL Combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash and 26 reps on the bench press. At 6'3" and 240 lbs., he has the frame of an oversized receiver, though his 11.0 yards per catch in 2025 suggests Oregon was using him predominantly in the short and intermediate areas. His role in 2024 was limited (24/308/2, plus five carries for 24 yards), making his breakout feel somewhat like “where have you been?”
The tape makes a strong case regardless. His athleticism is immediately apparent, and he has reliable hands, helping him bring in off-target throws without flinching, even when coverage is tight. What separates him is what happens after the catch: Sadiq runs with a running back's mentality, and his combination of size, speed, and vision in the open field is genuinely difficult to scheme against.
The Jets’ offense will try to get him the ball in space: whether as a traditional tight end, an H-back, or a movable chess piece in the slot. should be able to exploit possible mismatches. Sadiq creates against linebackers, safeties, and any tight end asked to cover him. Pass blocking against elite edge rushers will be a real challenge, and that limitation may define how he's deployed early in his career. But as a receiving weapon, the ceiling is high enough to suggest he could reshape what the position looks like at the next level.
Kenyon Sadiq 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: New York fought for Sadiq in this year’s draft by selecting him with the 11th overall pick. He has already jumped Mason Taylor in the early draft season, showcasing what the high-stakes fantasy market thinks of his upcoming opportunity. Sadig projects as an upside TE2, but he isn’t a lock to help fantasy teams in his rookie campaign. I expect New York to rotate their tight ends in 2026, with both players relying on better quarterback play to reach playable floors.
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs