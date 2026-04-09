Ja’Kobi Lane, Ted Hurst Among 2026 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Sleepers

In the 2025 NFL Draft, there were 20 wide receivers drafted over the first four rounds. Chimere Dike (48/441/6) finished just behind Jayden Higgins (129.50) and Luther Burden (127.80) in fantasy points (126.10) in PPR formats, ranking 50th at the wide receiver position. His teammate (Eric Ayomanor – 41/515/4), and fellow fourth-round draft pick, was the 55th-best wideout in fantasy scoring (116.50). Here’s a look at some wide receiver prospects who have a chance to be added in a similar area in the 2026 NFL Draft:

2026 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings

2026 NFL Draft Top 5 Wide Receivers

2026 NFL Draft Wide Receivers 6-10

Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings (No. 11 - No. 15)

Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

Over three seasons in college, Lane had 99 catches for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. He flashed a higher ceiling in scoring in 2024 (12 touchdowns), while setting career highs in catches (49) and receiving yards (745) last year. For his career, Lane gained 13.8 yards per catch, while gaining over 100 yards in five games (10/105/2, 7/127/3, 3/115, 6/111/1, and 6/108).

Lane runs well (4.47 40-yards dash) for his size (6’4” and 200 lbs.). He settled into an edge at the goal line due to his ability to win on fades and jump balls. His route running needs more levels, starting with a better release against physical pressing cornerbacks. Lane will test defenses with his deep speed, while offering excellent hands. He’ll take what defense gives him vs. zone and off coverage, creating some mid-range target chances.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before arriving at Georgia State, Hurst had 60 catches for 1,027 yards and 10 touchdowns over 25 games at Valdosta State. He played well in 2024 (56/961/9) and 2025 (71/1,004/6) in his 24 starts for the Panthers. Hurts made many big plays (15.5 yards per catch) in his college career, highlighted by eight winnings days in receiving yards (7/128/2, 4/112/1, 9/173/1, 8/131, 10/172/2, 9/105, 5/110/5, and 10/165/1). He had a floor of five catches in nine starts last year.

Hurst brings a speed skill set (4.42 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine) to the NFL, with plenty of size (6’4” and 206 lbs.). He has the ability to win off the line against tight coverage, with surprising quickness and a reasonable floor in his route running. His hands under duress will be tested by more velocity on passes in the NFL. Hurst varies his release, which helps set up more spacing in his chances over the first and second levels of defenses. With more strength, his ceiling would be even higher. I expect him to move up draft boards in April.

Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

Allen made three stops over his four seasons at college. He posted his best yardage year in 2024 (46/778/4 – 16.9 yards per catch) for Louisiana Tech. After a disappointing season at Texas A&M (18/269/1), his game reached a higher all-around for Cincinnati (51/674/13 with seven rushes for 20 yards). He flashed seven times (5/121/2, 4/109/1, 6/102/1, 7/103, 7/170/1, 11/128/2, and 2/133/1) in his college career.

Allen gets off the line with purpose and quickness. He projects to be a slot receiving option who can make defenders miss in space. His route running is competitive but needs more layers. Allen needs to get stronger and add bulk (5’11” and 180 lbs.) to earn his keep in the NFL. He should excel vs. man coverage, but his hands will be tested in tight quarters while needing to fine-tune his release at the top of his pass patterns. Many of his best plays in college came from off coverage, with no physical presence.

Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two quiet seasons at Purdue (1/29 and 15/153), Burks earned himself an NIL deal by catching 47 balls for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year for the Boilermakers. He was tending higher over his first five games (31/277/3) with Oklahoma despite gaining only 7.9 yards per catch. In 2025, Burks set a career-best in catches (57), with 620 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He gained over 100 yards receiving only three times (4/152/2, 7/101/1, and 7/107/1) in his time in college.

Based on his speed rating (4.30 40-yard dash) and strength (26 reps of 225 lbs. in the bench press at the NFL Combine), Burks could be a draft riser. He had a zone-buster feel, but his game loses value when trying to beat a defender over the long field. Defenses don’t fear him in the deep passing game, allowing defensive backs to camp on his routes when moving back to the ball. Burks will earn chances of gimmick plays and targets behind the line of scrimmage.

Josh Cameron, Baylor

Cameron failed to score over his first 28 games at Baylor (28/386/0 and 21/224/0). His game reached a much higher all-around ceiling over the next two years (52/754/10 and 69/872/9), painting a much more intriguing NFL prospect. He had two beast showing in 2025 (9/151/2 and 13/165/2) while reaching the 100-yard receiving mark four times (7/125/2, 5/101/1, 8/102/1, and 8/111/1) the previous year.

His scouting reports suggest that Cameron is built like a big running back, and his profile paints a mental picture of that type of pass catcher. Cameron plays with a physical style, but lacks route running and early quickness. His release is suspect, along with questionable gears in his drive train. He’ll catch the ball well and win in tight coverage, but Cameron must figure out how to get more early wins to help pad his receiving stats.

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