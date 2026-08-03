Jahmyr Gibbs Headlines a Dynamic Group of First Round Picks for 2026 Fantasy Football PPR Leagues
The first round sets the foundation for a championship roster. In PPR formats, reception volume creates a decisive edge, significantly boosting the value of elite pass-catchers and dual-threat running backs. Prioritizing players with high target shares, weekly consistency, and slate-breaking upside provides the ideal path to dominate from Week 1 through the fantasy playoffs.
1.1 Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Detroit Lions)
Profile: Dynamic Dual-Threat
PPR Edge: Combines home-run speed with a high reception baseline. In PPR scoring, where targets are worth roughly 2.5 times more than carries, Gibbs' role as a slot receiver and dynamic pass-catcher keeps his weekly floor remarkably high, regardless of whether Detroit is leading or trailing in a shootout.
1.2 Bijan Robinson (RB, Atlanta Falcons)
Profile: Three-Down Workhorse
PPR Edge: Offers a rare combination of a high floor and an explosive ceiling. Very few NFL backs offer 20-plus touches per game paired with an 80-catch receiving ceiling. His heavy pass- game usage and goal-line involvement make him an ideal first-round anchor.
1.3 Ja'Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)
Profile: Slate-Breaking Alpha
PPR Edge: Having finished as a top-six PPR WR in four of his five NFL seasons, Chase delivers both a reliable target floor and unmatched weekly upside. His big-play ability and heavy target share make him a bulletproof foundation for any fantasy draft.
1.4 Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings)
Profile: Elite Route Technician
PPR Edge: Entering his age-27 season at the peak of his athletic prime, Jefferson remains the gold standard for wideouts. Consistent high-volume receptions establish a high weekly floor, while his downfield efficiency delivers week-winning upside.
1.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown
Profile: High-Volume Slot Dominator
PPR Edge: As the benchmark for PPR consistency, St. Brown has posted four consecutive 100-plus-reception seasons (106 in 2022, 119 in 2023, 115 in 2024, and 117 in 2025). He breaks the traditional slot receiver mold by maintaining elite end-zone usage, registering double-digit touchdowns in three straight years (10, 12, and 11).
1.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Seattle Seahawks)
Profile: Three-Level Explosive Weapon
PPR Edge: A complete playmaker who produces at every level of the field. He ranks near the top of the league with 596 yards after the catch (YAC), and turns short crossers into splash plays. He offers a 110-plus reception baseline paired with overall WR1 potential.
1.7 Puka Nacua (WR, Los Angeles Rams)
Profile: Physical Target Monster
PPR Edge: He overwhelms defenses through raw physical usage, YAC creation, and scheme design. His physical play-style and frequent usage inside the 20-yard line keep his touchdown projection firmly in the double digits.
1.8 Chase Brown (RB, Cincinnati Bengals)
Profile: Workhorse Pass-Catching Back
PPR Edge: He set Cincinnati's single-season record for receptions by a running back with 69. His established receiving role in a high-powered offense elevates his baseline into elite RB1 territory.
1.9 James Cook (RB, Buffalo Bills)
Profile: Workhorse Rushing Champion
PPR Edge: Cook established himself as an absolute bell-cow on the ground, proving that pure rushing efficiency and touch volume can still dominate in PPR formats. While his high-yardage profile makes him even stronger in half-PPR, his elite scrimmage totals and double-digit touchdown upside firmly lock him into the top eight among fantasy running backs.
1.10 CeeDee Lamb (WR, Dallas Cowboys)
Profile: High-Volume Bounce-Back Alpha
PPR Edge: He offers a battle-tested WR1 profile with an established 100-target floor and overall top-3 WR potential. His 3-touchdown finish on 1,070-plus yards last season was a major statistical anomaly; given his red-zone usage and track record, positive touchdown regression makes him a top bet to rebound into double-digit scores.
1.11 A.J. Brown (WR, New England Patriots)
Profile: Big-Play YAC Monster
PPR Edge: He combines deep-threat explosiveness with elite yards-after-catch (YAC) ability, where a single 50-yard touchdown catch yields 12.0 PPR points at once. Unlike pure possession receivers, Brown maintains a career average of 13-15 yards per reception and carries week-winning, top-three WR ceiling on any given Sunday.
1.12 Drake London (WR, Atlanta Falcons)
Profile: High-Target Perimeter Weapon
PPR Edge: London serves as the undisputed focal point of Atlanta's perimeter passing game. Targeted at the rate of a top-five NFL wide receiver, London commands a massive target share that gives him a safe PPR floor, while his red-zone size and contested-catch conversion deliver double-digit touchdown potential.
Round 1 Strategy Conclusion: The First-Round PPR Formula
In PPR leagues, targeting guaranteed volume is usually the smartest first-round strategy. Wide receivers consistently offer the safest weekly floor due to their high reception totals, while versatile running backs like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs match elite receiver scoring through their pass-game involvement.
Regardless of your draft position, building around a player who combines a high weekly floor with overall WR1 or RB1 upside gives your roster the strongest possible foundation for a championship run.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.