The Must-Have Fantasy Football Running Backs for 2026 Featuring James Cook and Jahmyr Gibbs

In fantasy football, not all first-round running backs are created equal. Some players offer solid production, while others have the rare combination of talent, workload, and offensive environment to carry your team to a championship. The must-have running backs for 2026 aren't simply the highest-ranked names on the board, they're the players with true-league winning upside. If you're looking to build your roster around a reliable cornerstone with RB1 potential, these are the running backs worth targeting on draft day.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)

A running back's fantasy ceiling is heavily dictated by his environment. Gibbs plays behind one of the NFL's top offensive lines, and while the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson changed the play-calling voice, Drew Petzing's arrival is actually a huge win for Gibbs' fantasy upside. Petzing's system relies heavily on mid-zone, wide zone, and misdirection principles designed to create clear lanes for explosive, fast running backs.

Gibbs is coming off a season in which he logged 77 receptions on 94 targets for 616 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This passing-game usage renders him nearly matchup-proof. Even if Detroit is trailing or facing a game script that limits rushing attempts, his involvement in the receiving game guarantees double-digit fantasy points week in and week out.

The second-hardest RB matchup in Week 1 of the fantasy playoffs?



Jahmyr Gibbs vs. the Rams 👀 https://t.co/MoXVrBakLi pic.twitter.com/CwpsEjAXyt — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 10, 2025

Gibbs combines elite rushing efficiency with explosive playmaking, and as one of the NFL's best dual-threat backs, he benefits from an offense that consistently creates red-zone opportunities. Even with David Montgomery sharing the workload in Detroit's rotation, Gibbs has proven he can comfortably finish among the fantasy elite.

Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders)

High-value touches inside the 20-yard line often dictate fantasy matchups, and that is one area where Jeanty has room for significant growth after recording just three touchdowns last season. He is expected to take on expanded responsibilities moving forward, particularly after earning the coaching staff's trust on crucial third downs.

Ashton Jeanty was one of the biggest fantasy winners of free agency 📈



Jeanty will finish as the PPR RB __ pic.twitter.com/QQhFUjl1gi — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) March 16, 2026

When you combine a 300+ touch projection, elite tackle-breaking metrics, and a high-volume target share in PPR formats, Jeanty checks every single box required for fantasy success. He offers a true three-down skillset and projectable workhorse volume, alongside excellent receiving ability out of the backfield. If that expected workload materializes, his overall ceiling reaches top-five fantasy running back territory.

Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons)

Robinson produced beyond measure last season, amassing a staggering 2,298 total yards from scrimmage (1,478 rushing yards and 820 receiving yards on 79 receptions). That receiver-like target volume and open-field dominance give him an extraordinarily safe floor in both PPR and half-PPR formats.

Beyond sheer volume, Robinson remains one of the hardest players in the NFL to tackle. Equipped with dynamic elusiveness, he forced 86 missed tackles as a runner and 26 as a receiver, while averaging 4.0 yards after contact per carry and ranking among the league leaders in 10-plus-yard runs. What previously capped Robinson's ceiling was a split goal-line role with Tyler Allgeier. Robinson's red-zone rush share is set to expand well beyond his previous 44.9% mark as he steps into a high-volume goal-line role, unlocking double-digit touchdown potential on top of his elite yardage baseline.

Kenneth Walker III (Kansas City Chiefs)

Walker III silenced any remaining doubts about his ability to handle a true workhorse workload during his dominant postseason run. Capping off his playoff run with Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the league in postseason rushing yards and touchdowns, he proved that he can completely take over a game when fed 20-plus touches.

In Seattle, Walker III saw only roughly 35% of the red-zone carries when Zach Charbonnet was healthy, conceding 11 touchdowns to his backfield partner. Now taking over as the primary goal-line back in Kansas City, he joins an explosive offense that routinely gets inside the 10-yard line, setting him up with effortless double-digit touchdown potential.

YES OR NO - You would be comfortable with Kenneth Walker as your fantasy RB1. pic.twitter.com/oQot2to06f — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 23, 2026

While labeled primarily as a pure runner early in his career, Walker III receiving efficiency metrics have been outstanding. He ranked among the top 12 running backs in yards per route run (YPRR) and finished near the top of the league in yards after catch per reception. Andy Reid is legendary for designing creative screen concepts, and getting Walker III into open space on screens and checkdowns provide him a weekly PPR receiving floor he never enjoyed in Seattle.

Operating as a focal point in Kansas City's system makes the offense even more lethal, as defenses can no longer afford to stack the box against Walker III without leaving Patrick Mahomes room to dissect them downfield. It creates an impossible "pick your poison" dilemma for opposing coordinators while maximizing Walker III's overall efficiency and high-value touch volume.

James Cook (Buffalo Bills)

Running behind one of the NFL's elite offensive line units gives Cook a remarkably safe, week-to-week fantasy floor. Even when Buffalo's passing attack stalls, his overall volume and offensive line push guarantee steady yardage and high-value scoring opportunities.

Cook's status as the unquestioned lead back is locked in, with complementary backs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson handling minimal rotational snaps. Joe Brady transformed Buffalo's attack into a run-first scheme that plays directly to Cook's strengths. Paired with the dual-threat presence of Josh Allen, opposing defenses cannot stack the box against Cook without leaving themselves exposed downfield.

Crucially, Cook remains Buffalo's primary red-zone finisher, ranking near the top of the league in carries inside the 10- and 5-yard lines. He erased any lingering durability or workload concerns by leading the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards on 304 carries. Averaging 5.2 yards per carry while shouldering that massive volume , Cook has proven he can maintain elite efficiency while operating as a true feature back.

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