Jameson Williams Leads the Top Five Team WR2s in Fantasy Football for 2026

Tee Higgins (WR, Bengals)

Higgins isn't built like a standard WR2 option. At 6'4' and 220 pounds, he operates as one of the NFL's most effective boundary and high-point receivers. He possesses a huge catch radius which allows Joe Burrow to trust him with 50/50 balls in tight coverage, making him a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs.

Because of his size and leap-ability, Higgins is one of Burrow's primary red-zone targets. Opposing defensive coordinators spend their entire week game-planning to bracket, double-team, or roll safety help toward Ja'Marr Chase. This leaves Higgins facing true single-coverage on the outside or working against secondary cornerbacks in single-high looks. Very few teams possess two elite perimeter defenders capable of erasing a player of Higgins' caliber one-on-one.

Jordan Addison (WR, Vikings)

Opposing defenses consistently shade safety help towards Justin Jefferson's side of the field. As a result, Addison spends a huge percentage of his snaps facing single coverage on the perimeter or working intermediate crossers, where his route-running allows him to win.

Kevin O'Connell runs a modern, West Coast offense that prioritizes pushing the ball downfield off play-action. Addison's ability to sell double-moves and create instant separation makes him a natural fit for Minnesota's chunk-play design. While Addison may not possess a heavy target volume or a massive physical frame, his first-round route-running ability, nose for the end zone, and favorable single-coverage looks make him a high-upside WR2 with weekly game-breaking potential.

Jaylen Waddle (WR, Broncos)

In Sean Payton's scheme, dynamic playmakers who can win quickly after the catch are at a premium. Bo Nix thrives on getting the ball out fast and in a rhythm, making Waddle's instant acceleration an ideal fit for the quick slants and screen designs Payton loves to dial up. Expect Payton to move Waddle across the formation, using pre-snap motion to isolate him against linebackers or secondary cornerbacks.

In Denver, his pairing with Courtland Sutton offers a classic complementary skill set. Sutton functions as the boundary receiver and contested-catch threat downfield while Waddle demands attention in space. This forces opposing defenses to pick their poison: give safety help over Sutton's size, or try to stay in front of Waddle in single coverage.

Davante Adams (WR, Rams)

While Puka Nacua functions as the main target monster between the 20s in Sean McVay's high-powered offense, Adams remains one of the most dangerous red-zone threats in the entire NFL. With defenses forced to account for Nacua's explosive, high-volume role, Adams regularly faces one-on-one coverage on the perimeter. His release technique and footwork off the line are still among the elite in the league, allowing Matthew Stafford to trust him implicitly in tight windows.

Everybody thinks a league-winning pick has to be the next “breakout” player.



When in reality – it might just be 33-year old Davante Adams.



He has finished Top-15 in PPG in 10-consecutive seasons.



Top-10 in PPG in 9/10 seasons.



WR10 (15.4 PPG) in 2016

WR8 (15.9 PPG) in 2017… pic.twitter.com/wLfCLBsW3H — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) August 5, 2026

Adams continues to dominate inside the 20-yard line. His ability to win on slant routes, back-shoulder throws, and high-point fades gives him a weekly multi-TD ceiling in a McVay-led passing attack. Even as a secondary target, his sheer efficiency per route and elite touchdown rate provide a solid weekly floor.

Jameson Williams (WR, Lions)

Coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 7+ touchdowns, Williams has fully validated his first-round pedigree as one of the most feared home-run threats in the NFL. Williams leads all NFL players over the past two seasons in scrimmage yards per touch (15.7) and yards after catch per reception. His game-breaking speed allows him to turn simple slants or quick screens into 50+ yard touchdowns in the blink of an eye.

Jameson Williams true breakout season…



1,350+ rec yards and 8TDs incoming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yHX6Cc2g8R — Willie Knows Ball (@WillieKnowsBall) August 7, 2026

With Amon-Ra St. Brown dominating target volume underneath, defenses cannot afford to roll safety help over the top without giving up intermediate efficiency. This creates single-coverage looks downfield that Jared Goff routinely exploits. While his boom-or-bust nature can create variance from week to week, Williams possesses a slate-breaking ceiling that few receivers at his draft price can replicate. If he expands his route tree underneath in Detroit's updated offense, his target floor will soar alongside his elite big-play ability.