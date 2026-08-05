Bo Nix Looks Better in One Crucial Area—And That Could Be Huge for the Broncos

Since entering the NFL in 2024, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has shown consistent improvement as a pro. Even after breaking his ankle and spending the 2026 offseason rehabbing, Nix identified one area in particular, and we're seeing the gains already in camp.

Since Broncos training camp started, it appears Nix has put in the work to clean up and quicken his release. And with camp marching on, we're starting to see the payoff.

Now, the Broncos are only a week or so into training camp , but we've seen a sped-up release, and it's great to see Nix improve this aspect of his craft. Of course, the true proof of the improvements will come in the Broncos' games this fall, but the importance of Nix speeding up his release is easy to explain.

Accurate Ball Placement = Y.A.C.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you turn on Nix's 2024 and 2025 tape, there are plenty of instances where you see the ball getting to his target a little late, leading to some passes being slightly off-target. This can have a domino effect, not only leaving yards on the field but also not giving his target the best opportunity to make something happen after the catch.

Multiple factors go into this, but the most obvious one is that Nix didn’t have the cleanest or quickest release; not that it was ugly and elongated like Tim Tebow, but somewhere in between. What was concerning was that Nix's release in college was cleaner and quicker than what we saw initially with the Broncos, which makes one think that his acclimation to the speed of the NFL game may have contributed to it not being as fast.

Getting accustomed to NFL speed makes it harder to focus on clean mechanics and biomechanics of Nix's throwing motion. But he's now played 36 NFL games, counting playoffs, which has helped him adjust to the speed of the game and sharpen his craft as a quarterback.

Examining the clips of Nix's throwing motion in this year's camp so far, his release isn’t back to what we saw on his collegiate tape; it's even better, and the early signs are promising. He's being far more accurate, giving his weapons a chance to make a play beyond the catch. There have been multiple big connections already, and the Broncos are only four practices into camp.

The Takeaway

New offensive coordinator Davis Webb will be a key factor in Nix taking a Year-3 leap and putting himself in the top-10-quarterback discussion, but improving his throwing motion will be the technical reason he could pull it off. Nix's accuracy and timing will look much improved as a result, putting his receivers in a better position to make a play with the ball in their hands.

Obviously, Nix's improved motion has only been seen in practice so far. Seeing it in a real game where there are not nearly the contact limits there are in practice will be a true test for his throwing motion, but he is working his way up the ladder.

With what Nix has proven so far, there's no reason to doubt that this improvement will carry over into the preseason games, and then into the regular season and beyond. And that will portend well for Denver's offensive outlook this year.

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