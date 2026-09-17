Jaxon Smith-Njigba & the Biggest Fantasy Football Red-Zone Target Trends to Watch in Week 2
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Week 1 provided the first real glimpse at which playmakers NFL offenses trust when the field condenses. With touchdowns carrying outsized weight in fantasy formats, red-zone volume is one of the most predictive early-season indicators available. Identifying who receives high-value opportunities before touchdown regression hits is critical for setting Week 2 lineups.
Ashton Jeanty/Raiders RB
Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/3 RZ carries/2 TDs
Jeanty tied for the league lead with 4 red-zone targets while securing a heavy rushing workload. Dual-threat RB usage inside the 20 creates an elite fantasy floor because touchdown avenues are doubled.
Amon-Ra St. Brown/Detroit Lions WR
Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets
High-volume wide receivers usually rely on big plays downfield, but St. Brown's usage inside the 10-yard line grants him low-yardage touchdown upside. His targeted role in tight spaces makes him a dominant fantasy WR1 who doesn't rely strictly on yardage volume to deliver elite scoring weeks.
Trey McBride/Arizona Cardinals TE
Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets
McBride continues to command top-tier target shares at the tight end position. Drawing four targets inside the 20 confirms that his target volume isn't isolated to the middle of the field. He remains a primary focal point of Arizona's scoring-area package.
Isaiah Likely/New York Giants TE
Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/1 Inside-10 Target/2 Touchdowns
Likely commanded New York's red-zone passing work in Week 1, leading the team in end-zone targets. The core metric to track in Week 2 is whether his high target rate per route holds as his overall snap count scales up, but his intermediate chemistry in the scoring area is highly encouraging.
Deebo Samuel Sr./San Francisco 49ers WR
Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets/ 1 TD
Samuel Sr. efficiently converted all three of his red-zone looks into catches, with two coming inside the 10. Opportunities inside the 10 convert to touchdowns at nearly double the rate of looks between the 10-and 20-yard lines, making his high-value touches extremely efficient.
Jaxson Smith-Njigba/Seattle Seahawks WR
Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets/ 0 TDs
In Week 1 , Smith-Njigba was targeted on 37.5% of his routes inside the 20. Drawing a target on more than one-third of his scoring-area routes confirms that he remains the primary first-read option for Seattle's passing attack when the field compresses. Two of his three red-zone targets occurred inside the 10-yard line. Passes targeted inside the 10 carry an expected touchdown (xTD) rate nearly double that of general red-zone passes.
Matthew Golden/Green Bay Packers WR
Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/ 6 RZ Routes
Golden ran six routes inside the red zone, turning half of them into direct targets. High route-participation rates in scoring territory suggest his expanded role in the Packers' passing game is intentional rather than situational.
Juwan Johnson/New Orleans Saints TE
Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets
Tight ends who earn multiple targets inside the 10-yard line yield high fantasy points per target. If Johnson maintains this level of scoring-area involvement, he quickly enters the weekly tight end streaming conversation for tight-end-needy teams.
Lineup Implications
While one week of usage data doesn't guarantee future output, tracking target distribution near the goal line gives fantasy managers an immediate edge when setting Week 2 lineups. Focus on players who command high-value touches inside the 10-yard line, as these looks represent the easiest strategy to sustainable fantasy production.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.