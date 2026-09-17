Jaxon Smith-Njigba & the Biggest Fantasy Football Red-Zone Target Trends to Watch in Week 2

Week 1 provided the first real glimpse at which playmakers NFL offenses trust when the field condenses. With touchdowns carrying outsized weight in fantasy formats, red-zone volume is one of the most predictive early-season indicators available. Identifying who receives high-value opportunities before touchdown regression hits is critical for setting Week 2 lineups.

Ashton Jeanty/Raiders RB

Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/3 RZ carries/2 TDs

It's Ashton Jeanty AGAIN for the @Raiders TD! His second of the day! 🤩



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Wq3FPFjTLt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

Jeanty tied for the league lead with 4 red-zone targets while securing a heavy rushing workload. Dual-threat RB usage inside the 20 creates an elite fantasy floor because touchdown avenues are doubled.

Amon-Ra St. Brown/Detroit Lions WR

Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets

Free football in Detroit and free fantasy points for Amon-Ra St. Brown!!!! pic.twitter.com/yLWZ2Db7GI — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 13, 2026

High-volume wide receivers usually rely on big plays downfield, but St. Brown's usage inside the 10-yard line grants him low-yardage touchdown upside. His targeted role in tight spaces makes him a dominant fantasy WR1 who doesn't rely strictly on yardage volume to deliver elite scoring weeks.

Trey McBride/Arizona Cardinals TE

Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets

McBride continues to command top-tier target shares at the tight end position. Drawing four targets inside the 20 confirms that his target volume isn't isolated to the middle of the field. He remains a primary focal point of Arizona's scoring-area package.

Isaiah Likely/New York Giants TE

Metrics: 4 RZ Targets/1 Inside-10 Target/2 Touchdowns

Isaiah Likely hauls in his first TD as a Giant!



DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FVcsGIrPsG — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026

Likely commanded New York's red-zone passing work in Week 1, leading the team in end-zone targets. The core metric to track in Week 2 is whether his high target rate per route holds as his overall snap count scales up, but his intermediate chemistry in the scoring area is highly encouraging.

Deebo Samuel Sr./San Francisco 49ers WR

Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets/ 1 TD

Samuel Sr. efficiently converted all three of his red-zone looks into catches, with two coming inside the 10. Opportunities inside the 10 convert to touchdowns at nearly double the rate of looks between the 10-and 20-yard lines, making his high-value touches extremely efficient.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba/Seattle Seahawks WR

Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets/ 0 TDs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has reached 100 receiving yards this season



Season Stats:

8 REC

122 Rec YDS

1 Rec TD



Pace: 2,074 Rec YDS / 17 Rec TD / 136 REC#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/uWED8o6y2N — PaceBall (@paceball__) September 11, 2026

In Week 1 , Smith-Njigba was targeted on 37.5% of his routes inside the 20. Drawing a target on more than one-third of his scoring-area routes confirms that he remains the primary first-read option for Seattle's passing attack when the field compresses. Two of his three red-zone targets occurred inside the 10-yard line. Passes targeted inside the 10 carry an expected touchdown (xTD) rate nearly double that of general red-zone passes.

Matthew Golden/Green Bay Packers WR

Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/ 6 RZ Routes

Matthew Golden’s Week 1 usage was actually insane.



Amon-Ra St. Brown was the only WR with a higher expected PPG than Golden (26.0) in Week 1.



12 total targets; 3 redzone targets.



He should’ve had another 10+ points (26.0 expected vs 15.5 actual) pic.twitter.com/ds8kIvRxek — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) September 14, 2026

Golden ran six routes inside the red zone, turning half of them into direct targets. High route-participation rates in scoring territory suggest his expanded role in the Packers' passing game is intentional rather than situational.

Juwan Johnson/New Orleans Saints TE

Metrics: 3 RZ Targets/2 Inside-10 Targets

Juwan Johnson finally has his first catch of the day and it's to tie the game with a minute left 😱pic.twitter.com/C6sG1FLDsL — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 13, 2026

Tight ends who earn multiple targets inside the 10-yard line yield high fantasy points per target. If Johnson maintains this level of scoring-area involvement, he quickly enters the weekly tight end streaming conversation for tight-end-needy teams.

Lineup Implications

While one week of usage data doesn't guarantee future output, tracking target distribution near the goal line gives fantasy managers an immediate edge when setting Week 2 lineups. Focus on players who command high-value touches inside the 10-yard line, as these looks represent the easiest strategy to sustainable fantasy production.