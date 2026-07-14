Jayden Daniels & Terry McLaurin Leads Top Five Fantasy Football Stacks to Target in 2026 Drafts

1. Jayden Daniels & Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders)

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) form a potent dynamic duo. Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



Ever since Daniels arrived in the nation's capital, he has brought an undeniable aura of hope as the Commanders' franchise quarterback. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year immediately validated that hope by leading Washington to the NFC Championship Game in his first season under center. While the team's overall success was remarkable, the most vital development was the instant connection Daniels established with McLaurin.







Prior to Daniels' arrival, McLaurin endured five seasons of extreme instability, catching passes from 11 different quarterbacks. In their first season together ,the duo generated pure magic, posting a historic140.0 passer rating, which was the highest mark by a QB/WR tandem in a single season since Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski accomplished the feat in 2012. Moving into draft season, this pair offers immense value as both players can currently be targeted at a significant discount due to the injuries they sustained last year.











2. Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is one half of the best QB/WR duo in the NFL. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Arguably the most lethal QB/WR combination in the NFL, Burrow and Chase have seamlessly carried their elite collegiate success over to the professional level. Their unique connection isn't just a product of the NFL environment, but also is rooted in their dominant days together at LSU. This background makes them undoubtedly the most secure stack in fantasy football.





Chase's elite usage underscores this safety net. He has led the NFL in targets in back-to-back seasons and remains one of three players in the league to command a target share of at least 30%. On the delivering end, Burrow consistently finishes near the top of the league in touchdown passes, and remarkably, 32% of his career passing scores have gone to Chase. Chase enters the season with a legitimate overall WR1 ceiling, giving this stack the potential to put up astronomical numbers if both players can remain healthy.













3. C.J. Stroud & Nico Collins (Houston Texans)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) has developed nice chemistry with wide receiver Nico Collins. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Following a period of regression, Stroud shapes up as an intriguing target. The signal-caller struggled to find his comfort zone under offensive coordinator Nick Caley, appearing visibly uncomfortable with the schematic shifts. Compounding the issue, the Texans' offensive line was plagued by injuries, leaving the upfront blocking incredibly unstable and forcing Stroud into survival mode as he frequently evaded rushers immediately after the snap.







However, the Texans heavily addressed the offensive line during the offseason. If these upgrades can remedy last year's staggering 41.2% pressure rate, Stroud should finally have ample time in the pocket to find his premier downfield playmaker in Collins. According to RotoWire.com, Collins served as Stroud's primary deep threat, accounting for over 33% of the Texans' total air yards while registering a robust13.0 Average Depth of Target (aDOT). With massive explosive-play upside and proven clutch traits, Collins remains Stroud's ultimate chain-mover. Stroud targeted Collins on 24% of his third-down and fourth-down attempts, resulting in a league-leading rate of receptions converted into first downs.











4. Bo Nix & Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) are an undervalued pairing in fantasy football. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



The Broncos appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Nix. He and Sutton immediately established a strong rapport, with Sutton quickly emerging as Nix's most trusted target. Prior to Nix's arrival in the Mile High City, Sutton averaged a modest 710 yards per season. Since Nix took over as the Broncos' signal-caller, Sutton has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, a notable leap forward, given he had only achieved that milestone once in his career before Nix became the starter.







From a fantasy perspective, this stack is an incredible value relative to its true ceiling, making it an absolute steal at current Average Draft Positions (ADP). Nix's draft position currently hovers between 107 and 113 overall (typically going as the QB15 to QB18), while Sutton is being drafted around the WR35 mark. This makes them one of the premier cost-adjusted stacks on the board, allowing fantasy owners to capture significant mid-round leverage.











5. Caleb Williams & Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) should be even better in year 3. Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



Entering his third NFL season, Williams continues to impress with his immense arm strength and playmaking ability. He anchored a high-octane Bears attack that finished the 2025 season with the league's 6th-ranked total offense, averaging a robust 369.5 total yards per game. Looking ahead, this unit has the potential to take an even greater leap, with major growth expected from Odunze, as he also enters his third year.





The offense underwent a massive schematic overhaul following the arrival Ben Johnson in the Windy City. Under this new system, the connection between Williams and Odunze has completely blossomed, particularly inside the 20-yard line. Odunze logged an elite red zone target share of nearly 40% last season. Williams' trust in his receiver has risen to the point where he is entirely comfortable feeding Odunze the ball even when defenders have adequate coverage. This rock-solid chemistry firmly secures Odunze's role as the Bears' premier perimeter X-factor and a dominant, high-upside threat in the red zone.











