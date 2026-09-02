Jayden Reed Headlines Undervalued Wide Receivers You Should Target in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Fantasy football drafts aren't won by taking consensus picks at consensus values. They are won in the middle and late rounds. Instead of chasing unproven players or traditional sleepers, smart managers target established target-earners and ascending talents being drafted at their absolute basement floor.

Here are the 2026 receivers currently trading at a massive discount relative to their true 2026 fantasy range.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Josh Downs is the most undervalued WR in fantasy football.



WR44?



I don’t see it.



Michael Pittman’s targets are gone.



The Colts have already said they want Downs more involved.



He’s their best separator and quietly caught 58 passes in a “down” season.



I think Josh Downs… pic.twitter.com/xdaXsFwGNv — Snydz (@TheSnydz) June 28, 2026

The departure of Michael Pittman Jr. leaves a huge void in the Colts' passing offense. Downs was already one of the most efficient route-runners in the slot, consistently commanding targets when on the field. As the clear focal point of the short-to-intermediate passing game, his volume baseline jumps dramatically without the ADP cost catching up.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield says Chris Godwin looks like the best version of himself.



Godwin has been Mayfield's top target throughout training camp and joint practices, and their connection was on full display against Jacksonville.



Mayfield,



“Chris Godwin looks like the best version of… pic.twitter.com/Hvj5irgrZC — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) August 27, 2026

With Mike Evans no longer in Tampa Bay, Godwin steps into the undisputed Alpha role in the Buccaneers' passing attack. Drafted well outside the elite WR tiers, Godwin offers WR1 target volume at a high-end WR3 price tag. His PPR floor alone makes him one of the safest bets on the board.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin has been one of my must draft players all summer.



He’s still undervalued in fantasy football drafts. pic.twitter.com/FWX7nhwQgX — Moody (@EricNMoody) September 1, 2026

McLaurin's injury-plagued 2025 campaign has completely suppressed his draft cost, causing managers to forget his instant chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels. McLaurin remains a true perimeter dynamic thread, and getting a team's top target-earner at this deep discount is a gift.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton on 20+ yard targets since 2024:



🟠 27 Catches (1st)

🔵 10 TDs (1st)

🟠 12 Contested Catches (1st) pic.twitter.com/ZcTcdppzKo — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 29, 2026

Hovering around the WR33 mark, Sutton remains the premier red-zone and third-down option in Denver. While fantasy managers constantly look for certain big name players, Sutton continues to deliver a rock-solid target floor that guarantees weekly starter usability without breaking your draft budget.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston is the WR50 in ESPN leagues.



He disappointed in 2025, but at that price I’m willing to take another shot on him in 2026.



He’s a legitimate late round bounce back candidate. pic.twitter.com/k1gL5c7RRP — Moody (@EricNMoody) August 28, 2026

Johnston's overall year-end WR ranking hides just how dominant he was down the stretch last season. On a per-game basis, his underlying metrics pointed to a legitimate focal point in the offense. Available outside the early rounds, Johnston is priced as a volatile secondary option despite possessing true WR2 upside.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

After Week 8 last year, when Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. were all on the field together, Washington saw a 29.4% target rate and averaged an elite 3.2 yards per route run (would rank 3rd, behind Puka Nacua and JSN)



Parker Washington's ADP is 95.1 👀 pic.twitter.com/vSr5LO3DFZ — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) August 25, 2026

Washington represents the ultimate late-round draft strategy. His role down the stretch demonstrated an ability to generate yards after the catch and command high-value targets. He costs practically nothing late in drafts, giving you free access to a potential weekly starter.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

7 Wide Receiver winners from the NFL Draft that you need to know for fantasy football:



1. Jayden Reed... pic.twitter.com/cDjl6DRME8 — SAL VETRI (@SalVetriDFS) May 1, 2026

The Packers' wideout core saw notable turnover with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks departing in free agency. While 85+ targets opened up, Reed shares the top of the passing tree with Christian Watson and emerging second-year receiver Matthew Golden.

Even with capped snap shares in heavy-run packages, Reed holds explosive per-touch efficiency. With the absence of star running back Josh Jacobs, Green Bay may rely more heavily on short-passing and designed jet-sweeps/rushes for Reed, making hum a high-ceiling WR3/Flex option at a WR4 price.

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Year 2 Rashid Shaheed in Seattle👀📈



Sleeper WRs to Target in Later Round of Fantasy Drafts⬇️https://t.co/PpbI0JvZpt — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) August 7, 2026

Behind 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle's WR2 slot is wide open. Shaheed is battling for secondary targets in an offense led by Sam Darnold. Fantasy drafters are punishing Shaheed for his low 2025 Seattle stat lines, but ignoring that he was brought in without preparation time mid-season. At a cost of basically free in late rounds, he offers elite filed-stretching speed and immediate access to a WR2 target path on a projected strong offense.

The Draft Strategy Takeaway

Drafting for value isn't about hoping a late-round pick hits the lottery. It's about recognizing when the market misprices a player's role, volume, or talent recovery. By building the core of your roster around these undervalued wide receivers, you secure an unmatched combination of guaranteed floor and league-winning upside.