Jonathan Taylor, Ja’Marr Chase, Chris Olave Rise in Week 9 Rest of Season Rankings
We are through eight weeks of the fantasy football season, and things are beginning to clear up. While some of us are still fighting for our fantasy lives, others of us are already looking towards the fantasy playoffs. Either way, you need to know who the top fantasy options are going to be for the remainder of the season. These are our rest of season rankings.
Jayden Daniels Makes Jump
Last week, we saw Jayden Daniels fall to the low-end QB1 range after suffering a hamstring injury. However, it sounds like there is a strong chance that Daniels could return in Week 9 after missing just one week. That has propelled him right back into the top five. If we get new information that says that he is going to miss additional time, then he could drop back down in the rankings.
The top four all stayed the same. Josh Allen is still our QB1, with Lamar Jackson coming in as the QB with the hope that he can return in just a few days on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. Jalen Hurts rounds out the top three, with Patrick Mahomes coming in at the fourth slot. There is a chance that he climbs up if he continues to take off while maintaining his rushing upside with Rashee Rice back.
Jonathan Taylor Takes Over The Top Spot in Half PPR
JT has jumped above Bijan Robinson for the top spot after Taylor posted another three TD game in Week 8, and Robinson was inexplicably shut down by the Dolphins' horrific rush defense. In PPR, Robinson is still the top guy but due to his touchdown upside, JT now owns the top spot among all running backs in Standard and Half-PPR formats.
Sadly, we also had to drop Cam Skattebo out of our rankings because of his awful injury. While there hasn't been any official announcement, we are moving forward with the assumption that his season is over. That also led to Tyrone Tracy Jr climbing back up into the top 20. There are a lot of changes later in the rankings, but the only other notable jump near the top of the rankings is Chase Brown climbing back up the RB15 spot.
Ja'Marr Chase And Chris Olave Make Jumps Fueled By Big Volume
Chase finds his way back up into the WR2 spot. After seeing 19 carries this week, and Joe Flacco continuing to prove that he is competent enough, Chase is back near the top. The only reason he is still behind CeeDee Lamb is simply because he has more stability at quarterback. Olave continues to see heavy volume, which sees him climb 10 spots to the WR12 spot. With all the injuries and shaky performances, he's proven himself to be a stable option.