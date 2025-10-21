Jonathan Taylor, Rashee Rice Lead the Top Five Offenses in Week 8 Fantasy Football
Each and every week we come into this article with one goal in mind — to find the highest probable scoring outputs of the upcoming week. These will be teams that can not just score a lot, but also provide multiple fantasy viable players with high upside. I am happy to say that in Week 7, we did great. We had the Chiefs (31), Commanders (22), Packers (27), Lions (24), and Cowboys (44). This is what we now preview in Week 8.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (Vs WSH)
The Chiefs have Rashee Rice back and they are not looking back. They have what it takes to return to being arguably the best offense in the NFL. For their critiqued run game, they are doing quite well (12th in NFL). Meanwhile, they will host the Commanders on Monday Night. They are 27th worst in Yards Allowed per Game as they Chiefs are 5th in Yards Gained per Game. This is a mismatch is most categories that should see the Chiefs blow out Washington.
Best Matchups: Pat Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown
2. Indianapolis Colts (Vs TEN)
We have reached a point where we can anoint the Colts as a top three offense in the NFL. They are 1st is Points, 4th in Yards, 3rd in Third Down Conversion Rate, and so on. Jonathan Taylor is RB1 and Daniel Jones could be a the best fantasy value pick of the year. They will host the Titans, who are in turmoil. Tennessee is 24th in Yards Allowed and 28th in Points Allowed. They are outmatched on and off the field.
Best Matchups: Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs (Slot)
3. Denver Broncos (Vs DAL)
Dallas played better on defense last week, but they still are not good. They did have the benefit are facing a Washington team without their top two wide receivers. This unit is bad and now they go into a Mile High with many inexperienced players at elevation. We saw the Giants fold late and now the Cowboys may the chance to do the same thing, but in worse fashion start-to-finish. Dallas is 32nd in Yards Allowed and 30th in Points Allowed. Denver is average in all metrics, but should be elite at home.
Best Matchups: Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, JK Dobbins
4. Atlanta Falcons (Vs MIA)
This team has turned a page since they lost 30-0 to the Panthers. They may have lost to San Francisco in Week 7, but the offense looks to be finding their strides. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier lead the 4th ranked rushing attack. Michael Penix Jr. is connecting, finally, with Drake London. They are the 7th ranked offense in Total Yards, although 28th in Points Scored. They should trend upwards in this efficiency metric.
As a bonus, the Falcons defense has come on to be an elite unit, 2nd in Yards Allowed and 1st in Passing Defense. They should shut down Tua Tagoliavoa, who has 10 Interceptions this year, and rally easily to victory.
Best Matchups: Bijan Robinson, Drake London
5. Buffalo Bills (@ CAR)
The Bills come off of their bye week and should be ready to pounce. In fact, Josh Allen is 7-0 in his career following a bye week. They are returning much healthier than they had been versus the Falcons in Week 6. Buffalo is the 3rd ranked offense in Total Yards and 4th in Total Points. The Panthers, while good, should be outmatched today. The betting lines support this as the Bills are implied to score 26.5 Points in this game.
Best Matchups: Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman