Fantasy Football Week 7 MVPs Including Bo Nix, Jonathan Taylor, and 8 Others

Bo Nix set records today while Jonathan Taylor continues his run as RB1 in fantasy football. These players were the best of Week 7.

We have completed most of the week in fantasy football and many players stood out above all. We saw Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart go to war a Mile High. Jonathan Taylor continues his RB1 run. We even saw some sleeper efforts in unexpected fashion, highlighted by Oronde Gadsden II. As always, the week proved to be ultra entertaining and while some of you wrap your week up in thrill, some may also exit it in haste. This is all thanks to these Week 7 Fantasy Football MVPs.

QUARTERBACKS

Bo Nix - 39.96 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 279 Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 48 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Nix set an NFL record in the Broncos 33-Point 4th quarter today. He was the first player in NFL history to have two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in one quarter of play. I am not sure if it was the elevation, coaching, or whatever else, but the Broncos had one of the best quarters' of football you will ever see.

Matthew Stafford - 27.38 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 182 Yards, 5 Touchdowns

No Puka Nacua? A 17.5 Hour flight to London on Saturday? The Jaguars defense? No problem. Stafford put on an efficiency clinic Sunday morning with five touchdown, three of which to Davante Adams.

RUNNING BACKS

Jonathan Taylor - 34.2 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 94 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

The Colts do not, and will not stop. They are proving to be among the best in the AFC with the Chiefs and Bills. Call me crazy, but numbers don't lie. They are 6-1 and doing it in impressive scoring fashion. Taylor is very well in the lead to finish as fantasy RB1.

Quinshon Judkins - 26.4 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 84 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

I was disappointed today, but not by Judkins. I was disappointed because the so-called "Wind Bowl" did not live up to expectations. Weather cleared and wind was up, but not nearly to those 40-50 MPH gusts being hyped. Anyway, Judkins proved that he may be a legitimate offensive rookie of the year candidate.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Ja'Marr Chase - 38.1 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 16 Receptions, 161 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Find yourself someone that looks at you the way that Joe Flacco looks at Ja'Marr Chase. How about — 20 Targets and 16 Receptions? Chase needed someone other than Jake Browning and now with Flacco, he may reach his heights that he is capable of.

DeVonta Smith - 33.3 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 9 Receptions, 183 Yards, 1 Touchdown

If you come into the week relying on a Jalen Hurts passing exhibition, you may need to re-think things. However, you would have been right today. Any Given Sunday, am I right? Smith and Brown both went off, but the Slim Reaper led the charge.

TIGHT ENDS

Trey McBride - 29.4 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 10 Receptions, 74 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

We had loved McBride in our DFS preview and it panned out very well. Brissett worked him in heavily and he finished with a target share of 38%. All meanwhile McBride has become the red zone threat that is long overdue of over 50% on the team in target share down close.

Oronde Gadsden II - 29.4 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 7 Receptions, 164 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Who? Sorry, but its correct. Maybe I should know who he is, but I did not until today. Turns out, Gadsden was the TE1 today for the Chargers Will Dissly out. We will keep on eye on him...

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Cleveland Browns - 24.0 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Sacks, 1 Touchdown, 6 Points Allowed, 219 Yards Allowed

The Dolphins are bad. This is a fact. I had expected Miami to play much better today in the wind. In theory, their RPO is designed for it. Kevin Stefanski and Jim Schwartz exposed Mike McDaniel today. The seat gets hotter...

KICKER

Brandon Aubrey - 18.0 Pts

Week 7 Stats: 3/3 FGM (1/1 50-59 Yds), 5/5 XPM

He is the best of them all by a longshot. Aubrey is the best kicker and commands great value that kickers generally do not have. Sure enough, he finished this week as T-K1.

