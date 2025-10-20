Fantasy Football Week 7 MVPs Including Bo Nix, Jonathan Taylor, and 8 Others
We have completed most of the week in fantasy football and many players stood out above all. We saw Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart go to war a Mile High. Jonathan Taylor continues his RB1 run. We even saw some sleeper efforts in unexpected fashion, highlighted by Oronde Gadsden II. As always, the week proved to be ultra entertaining and while some of you wrap your week up in thrill, some may also exit it in haste. This is all thanks to these Week 7 Fantasy Football MVPs.
QUARTERBACKS
Bo Nix - 39.96 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 279 Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 48 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Nix set an NFL record in the Broncos 33-Point 4th quarter today. He was the first player in NFL history to have two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in one quarter of play. I am not sure if it was the elevation, coaching, or whatever else, but the Broncos had one of the best quarters' of football you will ever see.
Matthew Stafford - 27.38 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 182 Yards, 5 Touchdowns
No Puka Nacua? A 17.5 Hour flight to London on Saturday? The Jaguars defense? No problem. Stafford put on an efficiency clinic Sunday morning with five touchdown, three of which to Davante Adams.
RUNNING BACKS
Jonathan Taylor - 34.2 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 94 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
The Colts do not, and will not stop. They are proving to be among the best in the AFC with the Chiefs and Bills. Call me crazy, but numbers don't lie. They are 6-1 and doing it in impressive scoring fashion. Taylor is very well in the lead to finish as fantasy RB1.
Quinshon Judkins - 26.4 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 84 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
I was disappointed today, but not by Judkins. I was disappointed because the so-called "Wind Bowl" did not live up to expectations. Weather cleared and wind was up, but not nearly to those 40-50 MPH gusts being hyped. Anyway, Judkins proved that he may be a legitimate offensive rookie of the year candidate.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Ja'Marr Chase - 38.1 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 16 Receptions, 161 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Find yourself someone that looks at you the way that Joe Flacco looks at Ja'Marr Chase. How about — 20 Targets and 16 Receptions? Chase needed someone other than Jake Browning and now with Flacco, he may reach his heights that he is capable of.
DeVonta Smith - 33.3 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 9 Receptions, 183 Yards, 1 Touchdown
If you come into the week relying on a Jalen Hurts passing exhibition, you may need to re-think things. However, you would have been right today. Any Given Sunday, am I right? Smith and Brown both went off, but the Slim Reaper led the charge.
TIGHT ENDS
Trey McBride - 29.4 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 10 Receptions, 74 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
We had loved McBride in our DFS preview and it panned out very well. Brissett worked him in heavily and he finished with a target share of 38%. All meanwhile McBride has become the red zone threat that is long overdue of over 50% on the team in target share down close.
Oronde Gadsden II - 29.4 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 7 Receptions, 164 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Who? Sorry, but its correct. Maybe I should know who he is, but I did not until today. Turns out, Gadsden was the TE1 today for the Chargers Will Dissly out. We will keep on eye on him...
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Cleveland Browns - 24.0 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Sacks, 1 Touchdown, 6 Points Allowed, 219 Yards Allowed
The Dolphins are bad. This is a fact. I had expected Miami to play much better today in the wind. In theory, their RPO is designed for it. Kevin Stefanski and Jim Schwartz exposed Mike McDaniel today. The seat gets hotter...
KICKER
Brandon Aubrey - 18.0 Pts
Week 7 Stats: 3/3 FGM (1/1 50-59 Yds), 5/5 XPM
He is the best of them all by a longshot. Aubrey is the best kicker and commands great value that kickers generally do not have. Sure enough, he finished this week as T-K1.