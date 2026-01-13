Josh Allen, Drake Maye Surge into 2026 Among the Top 5 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

Who does love a Way-Too Early look in to the 2026 Fantasy Football season? We can never get enough of this content. As the season nears its full-end, we reviewed the results of the whirlwind of a year. Once we did that, we came up with rankings for the next go around. Be sure to refer to all of our positional rankings, but today we will rank the Top 5 Quarterbacks in 2026 Fantasy Football. I warn you — it is not quite what you may think.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

There is a surprise, but this is not where it lies. Allen finished as the QB1 and it was just a jog around the block. The Bills are going to get Allen more help in the receiving game next year, and I am thrilled to see who that may be.

If the Bills opt for free agency, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings are all options. AJ Brown is also hot trade rumor on the block and well, there is the NFL Draft. Allen can only get even better in 2026.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Overshadowed by an uncharacteristically shaky game, this throw from Drake Maye was one of the more impressive throws I’ve seen in the playoffs.



It’s truly a game of inches. pic.twitter.com/y9BfIgoiCw — Daniel Rotman (@daniel_rotman15) January 12, 2026

Our potential MVP should be right back here as the QB2 in 2026. Maye was #1 in Passing Yards per Completion (8.9) and 3rd in Rushing Attempts by a Quarterback (103).

In 2026, Maye will get back Stefon Diggs. He will also maintain his weapons that include Kayshon Boutte, Hunter Henry, and Kyle Williams. Lined up behind him will be TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson back in the flesh. Take these guys with Josh McDaniels calling plays and risk finds itself to be non-existent.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

A hot take indeed, but Williams surely has elite upside in Fantasy Football. This Ben Johnson offense very well could be the best in the NFL next year. The young weapons that they have, including Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland only get better. They will run the ball at will and the defense will even improve, thus adding time of possession.

A run-heavy Bears offense will be the only thing that can hold back Williams. However, they will logically only pass the ball even more in 2026. They have too many weapons to not do that. Regardless, a natural improvement is in store and little players have the potential that Williams has in store.

4. Bo Nix

Sean Payton's Broncos Offense will only get better in 2026. They are working with Courtland Sutton as the only certified pass-catcher in this offense. It is very likely that the Broncos will make sure to add skill to their offense. As it is, Nix is the QB10 overall.

Like Williams, few Quarterbacks have the upside that Nix has. He has an elite coaching staff with a great, and likely-to-improve offensive supporting staff. The Broncos are the best team in the AFC and Nix even adds value with his legs, rushing the ball about (5) times per game. He is high-floor, high-ceiling.

5. Justin Herbert

Reports are out there that Jim Harbaugh may be moving on from Greg Roman as the Offensive Coordinator. This would be huge for Herbert, who looked like he had nowhere to go against the Patriots in the Wild Card Round.

We all know that Herbert is a Top-5 Quarterback at his best. He runs the ball to high-volume of 4-5 Attempts per Game, going for big yards with his big body. In the air, Herbert returns Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II, as well as likely natural improvement from rookie 2nd round pick, Tre' Harris.

