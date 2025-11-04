Josh Allen and Jahmyr Gibbs Lead the Top Five Offenses in Week 10 Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football is a beautiful game. It gives you a release from everyday to life to spend a few hours watching the best form of entertainment. Some weeks more than others provide us with high-scoring outputs. Week 9 was the prime example of that. A high-scoring output will provide you with high-scoring fantasy football assets. If we can predict which teams will achieve that output, we can accurately leverage our fantasy lineups. These are some teams that have high-upside in Week 10.
1. Buffalo Bills (@ Dolphins)
The Bills are one of the best offenses in the NFL and they proved that in their 28-21 victory over the Chiefs. The seemingly best offense in football was defeated by the true number one offense.
The Dolphins stand 28th versus the opposing run in fantasy football. They are allowing 4.8 Yards per Carry and the Bills happen to be the best rushing attack in all of football with 162 Yards per Game.
The Dolphins are actually 3rd best versus Wide Receivers, but they grade out as 25th in coverage, per PFF. Analyze this as you please but I would put my money on Josh Allen to get it done as he pleases.
Best Matchups: Josh Allen (Pass+Run), James Cook, Dalton Kincaid
2. Detroit Lions (@ Commanders)
The Commanders have fallen to 3-6 as they deal with even more injuries. They will slot in Marcus Mariota and they should lack much on that side of the ball. By default, the Lions may own time of possession.
The Commanders are permitting the 29th Most Passing Yards per Game and 22nd Most Rushing Yards per Game. On the other hand, the Lions are underperforming expectation on offense, but they are still among the better units.
The Lions are 12th in Total Yards per Game, but 3rd in Scoring (29.9). On and off the field, they should dominate this matchup despite their road game downgrade where they often play worse. We do not mind it.
Best Matchups: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown
3. Denver Broncos (Vs Raiders - TNF)
Short week? No problem. The Broncos have the ultimate uno card — a home game at a Mile High. We can expect the Raiders to die off quickly at elevation. People may think of this factor as overplayed, but it is not. If you speak to anyone that has been to Denver, they will likely vouch for it. I know that I can.
The Raiders defense is nothing to be scared of. They are allowing 26.3 Points per Game. The weakness of the Raiders work greatly to the advantage of the Broncos. The Raiders are 27th versus opposing running backs in fantasy football. The Broncos are the 7th best rushing attack in Yards per Game. In fact, RJ Harvey is the NFL's best in Fantasy Points/Rush.
Best Matchups: Bo Nix, JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey
4. LA Rams (@ 49ers)
This selection is less bold that it appears on the surface. We might think of Robert Saleh's defense as a fierce unit, but they lack output. Fred Warner, the leader of this team, is out. The 49ers stand midpack with as 15th best in Yards per Game and Points per Game.
The Rams are 2nd in Passing Yards per Game (258.0). The 49ers are permitting 159 Yards per Game to Wide Receivers alone, which sits them in the bottom 1/3rd of the NFL. In no category is this defensive unit dominant. We can expect McVay's offense to do as they please while Matthew Stafford chases an MVP award.
Best Matchups: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams
5. LA Chargers (Vs Steelers)
When we think of the 2025 LA Chargers, we think of the air raid. Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Ladd McConkey. They even now have the threat of Oronde Gadsden II. The Chargers are 6th in Passing Yards per Game (250.6). Justin Herbert is 2nd in the NFL in Passing Touchdowns (18).
The Steelers are the worst unit in the NFL regarding Passing Yards per Game. This is ultra impressive as they have surpassed the historically bad Cowboys unit. A west coast trip only further helps the home team. Look to a Chargers win as 3.5 Point favorites.
Best Matchups: Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey