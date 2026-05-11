Justice Hill, Adam Randall Battle for Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Handcuff Role

Derrick Henry remains the engine of Baltimore’s rushing attack, but fantasy managers know the real value often comes from identifying the correct backup before the rest of the market catches on. With Justice Hill returning and rookie Adam Randall entering the mix, the Ravens suddenly have a sneaky handcuff battle worth tracking in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

The Baltimore Ravens’ running backs ranked eighth in fantasy points (428.60) in PPR formats last season. They gained 2,476 combined yards with 22 touchdowns and 49 catches on 455 touches. The decline in offensive plays due to Lamar Jackson getting hurt was a key factor in a step back in overall running back production from 2024.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Hill's Ravens tenure was defined by patience, injury, and quiet consistency. A torn Achilles wiped out his 2021 season, and he never fully seized the opportunity that followed, managing just 49 carries for 262 yards and 12 catches for 58 yards in 2022. Baltimore gave him a proper RB2 role in 2023, and he responded with 112 touches for 593 combined yards, four touchdowns, and 28 catches on 40.8% of the team's snaps, though he cracked 10.00 fantasy points just three times (12.90, 13.50, 22.20).

Derrick Henry's arrival in 2024 didn't cost Hill much. He finished with a career high 127.30 fantasy points in PPR formats, highlighted by 611 combined yards, and career highs in catches (42), receiving yards (383), and receiving touchdowns (3). His best fantasy outputs came in Weeks 4 (21.60), 7 (13.80), 12 (14.20), and 15 (17.80), offering just enough upside to remain a serviceable depth option without ever threatening for a larger role.

After a reasonable start over his first six games (15/88/1 with 18 catches for 144 yards and one more score) with Lamar Jackson playing well, Hill touched the ball only six more times across four matchups, resulting in only 30 combined yards and three catches. He missed Week 11 with a toe issue. Two weeks later, his season was over after suffering a neck injury in practice. If Baltimore made the playoffs, Hill was expected to play.

Justice Hill's second TD of the game goes for 71 yards 😤



BALvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/2hHWDudxbe — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Justice Hill 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Hill’s opportunity is game score driven, putting him in unplayable mode in most weeks. The Ravens potentially upgraded their running back depth in this year’s draft, which will potentially push Baltimore’s top RB pass catcher into a weaker role in 2026. He was selected behind Adam Randall in early May in the high-stakes market after the 2026 NFL Draft. Both players fall into late-round deep flier handcuff options for Derrick Henry.

Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens

Former Clemson running back Adam Randall (RB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randall spent his first 37 games at Clemson as a non-factor in the run game before earning a rotational role in 2025, finishing with 1,068 combined yards, 13 touchdowns, and 36 catches on 204 touches. His efficiency numbers were modest (4.8 yards per rush and 7.1 yards per catch), but his complementary receiving work over his first three seasons (58/633/2) hinted at where his real value lies.

His physical profile is unique for a running back. At 6'3" and 230 lbs. with a 4.50 40-yard dash and 26 bench press reps at the 2026 NFL Combine, he's built more like a tight end, which is essentially what his receiving skill set resembles out of the backfield. Randall started his college career at wide receiver before a torn ACL in 2022, followed by a broken hand and toe over the next two seasons, interrupted what could have been a smoother positional transition. As a runner, he plays upright with short, choppy steps in tight spaces and takes time to build to top speed. His traits may limit him against NFL-caliber defenders.

Adam Randall is going to be fun with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore 👀 pic.twitter.com/YJISFFYURe — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 25, 2026

Adam Randall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: A lead-back role isn't in the cards in his rookie season. But as a pass-catching specialist in a limited role, there's something to work with if Randall jumps Justice Hill on the depth chart. He can move the chains a few times a game, and with more consistent touches and development, he could carve out a useful role once Derrick Henry hangs up his cleats.

Justice Hill vs. Adam Randall Fantasy Football Verdict

Justice Hill offers the safer floor thanks to his experience in Baltimore’s offense and established passing-game role, while Adam Randall brings more long-term upside if he can quickly climb the depth chart. For now, both players profile as late-round stash candidates, with their fantasy value tied directly to Derrick Henry’s workload and health entering 2026.

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