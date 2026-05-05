Kayshon Boutte Offers Fantasy Deep Sleeper Appeal Amid AJ Brown Trade Talks

Kayshon Boutte quietly flashed big-play upside in 2025, giving fantasy managers just enough explosive moments to keep him on the late-round radar heading into 2026. With Drake Maye under center and ongoing AJ Brown trade rumors clouding New England’s receiver room, Boutte profiles as one of fantasy football’s more intriguing boom-or-bust dart throws.

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

In his third season with the Patriots, Boutte missed three games with hamstring and concussion issues. Despite his days on the sidelines, he led New England in wide receiver snaps (787 – 58.0%). Drake Maye featured him as a deep play threat in 2025, highlighted by his 17.1 yards per catch. Boutte caught 42 of his 66 targets over 18 games (3.7 per week) for 719 yards and seven touchdowns.

He opened last season with a tease fantasy showing (6/103 on eight targets), followed by a month of quiet production (1/16/1, 2/28, 1/18, and 3/43). The Patriots upped his deep play chances over the next three games (5/93/2, 2/55/1, and 3/75/1) despite averaging only four targets. For the remainder of the year, he only had 19 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets over 10 games, with his only playable showing coming against Houston in the playoffs (3/75/1).

only one hand required for Kayshon Boutte on this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G87ppEv55u — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Kayshon Boutte 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: With a similar snap opportunity in 2026, Boutte is on the field enough that he could average closer to six targets per game. His combination of scoring and big play ability grades well, but New England must give him more chain-moving chances to help raise his fantasy floor.

There have been rumors that Boutte could be moved in a deal for AJ Brown, which would change the wide receiving landscape for New England and Drake Maye. Based on him still being on the Patriots, his next safe step should be to be about a 50-catch wideout with 750 yards with five to seven scores. In the National Fantasy Football Championship in early May, Boutte draws WR2 status with a deep sleeper ADP (211).

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: