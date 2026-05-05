Patriots Offensive Line Upgrades Put Drake Maye in Top-3 Fantasy QB Conversation

Drake Maye already rewarded fantasy managers with an elite breakout in 2025, finishing as the QB3 while showcasing one of the safest weekly floors in fantasy football. Now, after New England prioritized offensive line upgrades this offseason, Maye enters 2026 with a legitimate path to an even bigger statistical leap.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

In his second year in the NFL, Maye finished third in fantasy points (406.90) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. He had a floor of 20.00 fantasy points in 14 of his 20 starts (including the playoffs), with his best value coming in five games (28.60, 29.85, 30.10, 29.50, and 35.00), four of which came on the road. Maye went 9-0 away from before losing a neutral site game in the Super Bowl.

He passed for over 300 yards in only one contest (380/2) while posting three combined touchdowns in six games. His floor game (14.85 fantasy points) came in Week 5 in Buffalo when Maye failed to score. He had two TDs or more 70% of his starts.

Maye led the NFL in completion rate (72.0%), yards per pass attempt (8.9), and quarterback rating (113.5) while averaging 28.9 passes per game in the regular season.

In the offseason, the Patriots didn’t add any significant upgrades to their receiving corps. They signed WR Romeo Doubs to help move the changes while drafting TE Eli Randon late in the third round (3.31). New England didn’t bring back WR Stefon Diggs, and second TE Austin Hooper signed with the Falcons.

Maye’s best help this year should come from a longer passing window. New England signed G Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal for $42 million. The Patriots selected T Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick, which may lead to Will Campbell being downgraded to right tackle.

Drake Maye 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: New England wants to run the ball, and Maye will be helpful in this area (2024 – 54/421/2 over 13 games and 2025 – 103/450/4). He makes good decisions, which allows him to get more out of his receiving talent. The Patriots lack a star at wide receiver (208/2,845/19 on 283 targets in 2025), but they have multiple options that could be better this season. I expect some pullback in this offense this year, just by facing better teams outside their division.

In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Maye is the third quarterback off the board with a fourth round ADP (43).

My early thought is about 4,500 combined yards with two touchdowns a game, putting Maye on pace to deliver a top-five quarterback season. His ceiling is tied to his passing window. If the Patriots can shave off about 15 sacks, their star quarterback could reach 5,000 combined yards with a run at 40 touchdowns.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: