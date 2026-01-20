Kenyon Sadiq Leads Way In 2026 NFL Rookie Tight End Rankings

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, with teams looking to land potential difference-makers throughout the process. The tight end position will feature a number of notable contributors for teams at the next level. Teams throughout the league have sought out additional tight end help, as many offenses have made the jump to 12 personnel with greater regularity.

In fantasy football, the 2025 rookie tight end class left its mark for managers throughout the season. Players like Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland were consistent contributors throughout their respective rookie campaigns. But which rookie tight ends will match their production in 2026? Here are our top-five tight end rankings for the 2026 class:

1. Kenyon Sadiq - Oregon Ducks

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After breaking out in 2024, Oregon tight end Keyon Sadiq emerged as arguably the top tight end prospect in this year’s class with a clear leap in development, along with vastly improved production. Sadiq saw limited action as a traditional, in-line tight end, frequently being split out in the slot, but offers notable upside as a pass-catcher, paired with a notable willingness to throw a block on both run and pass downs.

Sadiq will likely be the lone tight end selected in the first round of this year’s draft, and for good reason. The Oregon product will offer immense value as a reliable possession target with the ability to pick up significant yardage after the catch.

2. Eli Stowers - Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eli Stowers built on a stellar 2024 campaign with improved production during his 2025 campaign, which helped him earn the Mackey Award and an All-American selection. Stowers has a natural ability to find the soft spot in zone coverages, presenting a reliable target with immense YAC upside. Like Sadiq, Stowers saw limited action in a traditional role, spending the majority of his snaps in the slot this season.

Stowers offers stellar athleticism at the position with reliable hands to help him carve out an immediate impact at the next level. While he may not find himself picked on day one, Stowers projects to produce notable output in his first NFL season.

3. Max Klare - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though his production dipped from a stellar 2024 campaign, Max Klare displayed the traits that helped him enter the 2025 season regarded as one of the top tight ends in the country. Separate from Sadiq and Stowers, Klare offers versatility in-line and spread out in the slot, notching an encouraging snap-total from both positions on the field. He is a solid athlete with reliable hands, displaying developed blocking skills in a crowded Ohio State receiving group.

Klare will be a tremendous value pick down the board of the draft, with a pro-ready skillset to help him contribute to an NFL passing attack from day one. His route-running ability will help him create separation early in his career as he continues to develop as a complete tight end.

4. Jack Endries - Texas Longhorns

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rounding out our rankings is former Wisconsin tight end Jack Endries. Endries offers a unique skillset compared to the other tight ends on our list, considering his role in Texas’ offense. Like Klare, Endries offers versatility attached to the line and split out wide, which will entice teams at the next level. He also forces defenses to account for his deep-threat ability, frequently hauling in passes up the seam for chunk gains through the air.

Endries isn’t the greatest blocker, but a tremendous work ethic helps provide optimism for improvement in that area of his game. He’s arguably the top vertical-threat among his position group in this year’s class and will be a key contributor in an NFL passing game.

5. Michael Trigg - Baylor Bears

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After breaking out in his first season with the Baylor Bears in 2024, Michael Trigg managed to improve on his production, piecing together a stellar performance in 2025. Similar to Sadiq and Stowers, it’s hard to project Trigg as an every-down tight end at the next level, considering his lack of experience as an in-line receiver. Still, an enticing wingspan and reliable hands will encourage plenty of teams come draft time.

Trigg isn’t an exceptional athlete by any means, but his possession-catch ability and physical running style with the ball in his hands will help him produce early in his career. He currently projects to come off the board late in the third round, or early in the fourth round.

Read More Fantasy On SI News