Week 12 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
Kickers might not bring the same thrill as a 50-yard bomb or a highlight-reel touchdown, but in fantasy football, every point counts. That 50-yard field goal? It can be more impactful than a one-yard TD from your signal caller in a four-point touchdown format. Don’t underestimate it.
Kickers often fly under the radar—or get banned in some fantasy formats—but in most leagues, they can quietly swing a matchup. Take Chase McLaughlin’s Week 3 masterpiece against the Jets: five of six field goals, two extra points, and a season-high 21 fantasy points. That’s more than Ja’Marr Chase’s season average! Then there’s the other side of the extreme such as when Cam Little posted zero points against the Seahawks in Week 6. Painful, memorable, and the kind of thing that keeps fantasy managers up at night, especially when you lose by a mere 2.5 points (but I’m not salty or anything…)
A reliable kicker such as Brandon Aubrey makes in-season management just a tad bit easier. One missed chip shot or a 50-yard attempt that sails wide can instantly turn victory into heartbreak. And nobody wants to live through that pain.
With four teams on bye in Week 12—the Chargers, Broncos, Dolphins, and Commanders—streaming kickers is once again a must. Fantasy managers will need solid replacements for Cameron Dicker and Wil Lutz, two of the NFL’s most dependable legs.
Before we break down this week’s rankings, let’s take a look at the top kickers through 11 weeks of NFL action and see who’s been carrying their fantasy teams and who’s still a gamble.
The Top 12 Kickers In 2025 Fantasy Football
Through 11 weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 12 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
- Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
- Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
- Joey Slye, Washington Commanders
- Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos
- Nick Folk, New York Jets
Cameron Dicker and Brandon Aubrey were two of the most sought after kickers heading into the season, but many others on the leaderboard were overlooked such as Jason Myers and Eddy Pineiro, the latter of whom wasn’t even on an NFL roster when the season began.
We craft our kicker rankings with a specific formula in mind: target offenses that are good—but not unstoppable. The ideal team consistently moves the ball but stalls just short of the end zone, creating plenty of field goal opportunities. It’s a delicate balance, but one that has stood the test of time. The NFL’s most reliable fantasy kickers usually hail from above-average, not dominant, offenses. Sure, kickers can be volatile week to week, but this approach has historically been the key to consistent success.
It’s no shock that Aubrey sits atop this week’s kicker rankings. He’s got the indoors advantage, and his game against the Eagles is shaping up to be a shootout. With Week 12 kicking off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans, let’s break down the best—and worst—kickers across the NFL.
Jason Myers Will Light up the Scoreboard Against the Titans
Seattle’s kicker is rolling right now. He missed one attempt against the Rams but made four, and he’s now posted eight or more fantasy points in five straight games. He’s now the only kicker in the league averaging more than 10 fantasy points per game.
This week, Myers draws the struggling Tennessee Titans, a matchup loaded with upside. The Titans allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. And after a down game against the Los Angeles Rams, I’m anticipating a huge bounce-back performance from Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense.
The only caution flag for Myers is that Seattle might convert too many red-zone chances after flubbing a few against L.A. Still, Tennessee’s red-zone differential is a staggering -20, and only 59.5% of those opportunities have gone for touchdowns. That spells plenty of scoring chances for Myers. The Titans are 1–9 and, even worse, 0–5 at home, giving Seattle plenty of opportunities to send their kicker home with a full stat sheet.
Michael Bagdley Is A Top-10 Option In a Potential Shootout With The Chiefs
Outside of the Giants-Lions 50.5-point over/under, there’s another game projected to light up the scoreboard: Colts vs. Chiefs, boasting a solid 49.5 over/under, tied for the second-highest implied total with the Patriots-Bengals matchup. Fireworks are to be expected.
Although Kansas City enters as the favorite, both offenses should put up plenty of points. Michael Badgley, who has been rock-solid since taking over for Spencer Shrader, is a must-start in Week 12. In five games, he’s drilled 15 of 17 field goals and converted seven of eight extra points. Badley has been nothing short of a reliable, consistent option. And it doesn’t hurt that he’s tied to the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. A kicker with this profile has an excellent shot at finishing among the top 10 options at his position this week.
Evan McPherson Makes For An Intriguing Streaming Option
Ever since Joe Flacco took over for Jake Browning, the Bengals have suddenly become fantasy gold. The veteran has injected life into the offense, and because Cincinnati’s defense still can’t stop a nosebleed, they’re forced to put points on the board every week. That’s music to the ears of Evan McPherson, who has gone from waiver-wire afterthought to one of the top streaming kickers in the game.
McPherson drilled both of his field goal attempts last week, and now he gets a matchup against the Patriots in what’s projected to be the second-highest scoring game of Week 12. McPherson has made nine of his last 10 field-goal attempts and the Bengals’ offense could sputter in the red zone with Ja’Marr Chase suspended. Fire him up, especially if you need a replacement for Dicker or Lutz.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s kickers stack up in our Week 12 rankings.