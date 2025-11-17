Rams vs Buccaneers and Other Week 12 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 50.5)
This NFC East rematch between the Eagles and Cowboys from Week 1 boasts the highest projected scoring total in Week 12. There have been 40 or more points scored in each of their last 10 head-to-head matchups. Therefore, this should be one of Week 12’s most explosive fantasy games. Jalen Hurts remains a must-start with his rushing floor, while Dak Prescott is a start in a potential shootout despite the difficult matchup. Both Saquon Barkley and Javonte Williams can be started confidently, with volume keeping them in RB1 territory. Ceedee Lamb is a must-start and could see double-digit targets again, while A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and George Pickens each carry big-play upside in this fast-paced environment. At tight end, Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson are both top-10 options thanks to steady red-zone involvement. Expect heavy passing volume, big moments from the stars and plenty of fantasy fireworks.
Quarterbacks:
Jalen Hurts - Must Start
Dak Prescott - Start
Running Backs:
Saquon Barkley - Start
Javonte Williams - Start
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
A.J. Brown - Start
DeVonta Smith - Start
George Pickens - Start
Tight Ends:
Dallas Goedert - Start
Jake Ferguson - Start
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 49.5)
This Week 12 matchup offers plenty of fantasy appeal, featuring the No. 1 and No. 9 scoring offenses in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is obviously a must-start, while Daniel Jones is a viable QB2 with his rushing upside and expected pass volume. Jonathan Taylor is locked into lineups, and Kareem Hunt holds flex value with Isiah Pacheco questionable at this moment as he recovers from an MCL sprain. If he does play, Kansas City’s backfield becomes murky with Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith all splitting time. At receiver, Rashee Rice and Michael Pittman Jr. are strong starts, with Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown all usable as deeper-league flex plays in a pass-heavy environment. Tight ends remain elite here with Tyler Warren and Travis Kelce being high-end TE1s.
Quarterbacks:
Patrick Mahomes - Must Start
Daniel Jones - Start
Running Backs:
Jonathan Taylor - Must Start
Kareem Hunt - Flex
Isiah Pacheco (Q) - Bench
Brashard Smith - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Rashee Rice - Start
Michael Pittman Jr. - Start
Josh Downs - Flex
Alec Pierce - Flex
Xavier Worthy - Flex
Hollywood Brown - Flex
Tight Ends:
Tyler Warren - Must Start
Travis Kelce - Start
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 49.5)
This matchup easily has a chance to be the highest-scoring game on the Week 12 slate, as it features two top-11 scoring offenses in the NFL. Both quarterbacks are top-10 players and lead groups of elite skill-position talent. In the backfield, Bucky Irving is a strong play if active, and Sean Tucker becomes a viable start over Rachaad White should Irving sit. Kyren Williams retains every-week RB2 value, while Blake Corum is better left on the bench. Puka Nacua is a must-start with elite volume, and Davante Adams plus Emeka Egbuka are solid low-end WR1s in a game that should feature plenty of dropbacks. Tez Johnson offers flex value as he looks to bounce back, though Chris Godwin (if active) is still too risky to trust coming back a second time from injury. Finally, Cade Otton went from streamer to near must-start, while Tyler Higbee can be avoided.
Quarterbacks:
Baker Mayfield - Start
Matthew Stafford - Start
Running Backs:
Bucky Irving (Q) - Start
Kyren Williams - Start
Sean Tucker (If Irving’s inactive) - Start
Rachaad White - Bench
Blake Corun - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Puka Nacua - Must Start
Davante Adams - Start
Emeka Egbuka - Start
Tez Johnson - Flex
Chris Godwin (Q) - Bench
Tight Ends:
Cade Otton - Start
Tyler Higbee - Bench
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 49.5)
This Week 12 matchup features a hot Patriots team led by Drake Maye and a Bengals team with a poor defense and an offense capable of exploding at any time. Maye remains a must-start and profiles as a top-three play this week given the matchup. Joe Burrow, or Joe Flacco if Burrow sits, is in QB2 territory despite the tough matchup, thanks to the weapons around him. TreVeyon Henderson and Chase Brown are both strong RB2 plays. Henderson established himself as the RB1 in the Patriots' backfield, even if Rhamondre Stevenson returns and Brown receives a boost as a pass-catcher with Ja’Marr Chase suspended for his incident last week. Tee Higgins and Stefon Diggs both carry reliable WR2 value. Kayshon Boutee and Andrei Iosivas offer flex appeal, the latter as a deeper-league option with Chase unavailable. Hunter Henry is also a top 10 play at tight end given the matchup, while Noah Fant can stay on the bench.
Quarterbacks:
Drake Maye - Must Start
Joe Burrow (Q)/Joe Flacco - Start
Running Backs:
TreVeyon Henderson - Start
Chase Brown - Start
Rhamondre Stevenson (Q) - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Tee Higgins - Start
Stefon Diggs - Start
Kayshon Boutee (Q) - Flex
Andrei Iosivas - Flex
Mack Hollins - Bench
DeMario Douglas - Bench
Tight Ends:
Hunter Henry - Start
Noah Fant - Bench
New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (O/U: 49.5)
This Week 12 matchup sets up as a strong fantasy spot, with both offenses capable of sustaining steady scoring. Jaxson Dart should be back after missing last week with a concussion and profiles as a QB2 thanks to his rushing ability, while Jared Goff is in a similar territory at home in an advantageous match-up. Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start with his explosive efficiency, and David Montgomery stays in RB2 territory with touchdown upside. Tyrone Tracy Jr. offers flex-to-RB2 value due to his receiving role, while Devin Singletary can be left on the bench despite reaching pay dirt twice last week. Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite must-start, with Jameson Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson both carrying flex value in a projected high-volume passing game. Darius Slayton is a deeper-league flex if active with the Giants likely playing from behind. At tight end, Theo Johnson is the only startable option, with Brock Wright better left out of lineups.
Quarterbacks:
Jaxson Dart (Q) - Start
Jared Goff - Start
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
Davis Montgomery - Start
Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start
Devin Singletary - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
Wan’Danle Robinson - Start
Darius Slayton (Q) - Flex
Tight Ends:
Theo Johnson - Start
Brock Wright - Bench