Fantasy Sports

Rams vs Buccaneers and Other Week 12 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 12.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 50.5)

This NFC East rematch between the Eagles and Cowboys from Week 1 boasts the highest projected scoring total in Week 12. There have been 40 or more points scored in each of their last 10 head-to-head matchups. Therefore, this should be one of Week 12’s most explosive fantasy games. Jalen Hurts remains a must-start with his rushing floor, while Dak Prescott is a start in a potential shootout despite the difficult matchup. Both Saquon Barkley and Javonte Williams can be started confidently, with volume keeping them in RB1 territory. Ceedee Lamb is a must-start and could see double-digit targets again, while A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and George Pickens each carry big-play upside in this fast-paced environment. At tight end, Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson are both top-10 options thanks to steady red-zone involvement. Expect heavy passing volume, big moments from the stars and plenty of fantasy fireworks. 

Quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts - Must Start 

Dak Prescott - Start 

Running Backs:

Saquon Barkley - Start

Javonte Williams - Start  

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start

A.J. Brown - Start 

DeVonta Smith - Start 

George Pickens - Start

Tight Ends:

Dallas Goedert - Start

Jake Ferguson - Start

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown just one interception all season.
Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after the game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 12 matchup offers plenty of fantasy appeal, featuring the No. 1 and No. 9 scoring offenses in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is obviously a must-start, while Daniel Jones is a viable QB2 with his rushing upside and expected pass volume. Jonathan Taylor is locked into lineups, and Kareem Hunt holds flex value with Isiah Pacheco questionable at this moment as he recovers from an MCL sprain. If he does play, Kansas City’s backfield becomes murky with Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith all splitting time. At receiver, Rashee Rice and Michael Pittman Jr. are strong starts, with Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown all usable as deeper-league flex plays in a pass-heavy environment. Tight ends remain elite here with Tyler Warren and Travis Kelce being high-end TE1s.

Quarterbacks:

Patrick Mahomes - Must Start

Daniel Jones - Start

Running Backs:

Jonathan Taylor - Must Start

Kareem Hunt - Flex 

Isiah Pacheco (Q) - Bench 

Brashard Smith - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Rashee Rice - Start 

Michael Pittman Jr. - Start

Josh Downs - Flex 

Alec Pierce - Flex

Xavier Worthy - Flex 

Hollywood Brown - Flex

Tight Ends:

Tyler Warren - Must Start 

Travis Kelce - Start 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with 17 touchdowns this season.
Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 49.5)

This matchup easily has a chance to be the highest-scoring game on the Week 12 slate, as it features two top-11 scoring offenses in the NFL. Both quarterbacks are top-10 players and lead groups of elite skill-position talent. In the backfield, Bucky Irving is a strong play if active, and Sean Tucker becomes a viable start over Rachaad White should Irving sit. Kyren Williams retains every-week RB2 value, while Blake Corum is better left on the bench. Puka Nacua is a must-start with elite volume, and Davante Adams plus Emeka Egbuka are solid low-end WR1s in a game that should feature plenty of dropbacks. Tez Johnson offers flex value as he looks to bounce back, though Chris Godwin (if active) is still too risky to trust coming back a second time from injury. Finally, Cade Otton went from streamer to near must-start, while Tyler Higbee can be avoided.

Quarterbacks:

Baker Mayfield - Start 

Matthew Stafford - Start 

Running Backs:

Bucky Irving (Q) - Start 

Kyren Williams - Start  

Sean Tucker (If Irving’s inactive) - Start 

Rachaad White - Bench

Blake Corun - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua - Must Start 

Davante Adams - Start

Emeka Egbuka - Start 

Tez Johnson - Flex

Chris Godwin (Q) - Bench  

Tight Ends:

Cade Otton - Start

Tyler Higbee - Bench

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving may return from injury in Week 12.
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as New York Jets linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 12 matchup features a hot Patriots team led by Drake Maye and a Bengals team with a poor defense and an offense capable of exploding at any time. Maye remains a must-start and profiles as a top-three play this week given the matchup. Joe Burrow, or Joe Flacco if Burrow sits, is in QB2 territory despite the tough matchup, thanks to the weapons around him. TreVeyon Henderson and Chase Brown are both strong RB2 plays. Henderson established himself as the RB1 in the Patriots' backfield, even if Rhamondre Stevenson returns and Brown receives a boost as a pass-catcher with Ja’Marr Chase suspended for his incident last week. Tee Higgins and Stefon Diggs both carry reliable WR2 value. Kayshon Boutee and Andrei Iosivas offer flex appeal, the latter as a deeper-league option with Chase unavailable. Hunter Henry is also a top 10 play at tight end given the matchup, while Noah Fant can stay on the bench.

Quarterbacks:

Drake Maye - Must Start 

Joe Burrow (Q)/Joe Flacco - Start 

Running Backs:

TreVeyon Henderson - Start 

Chase Brown - Start 

Rhamondre Stevenson (Q) - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Tee Higgins - Start 

Stefon Diggs - Start 

Kayshon Boutee (Q) - Flex

Andrei Iosivas - Flex

Mack Hollins - Bench 

DeMario Douglas - Bench

Tight Ends:

Hunter Henry - Start 

Noah Fant - Bench 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a chance to return in Week 12.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 12 matchup sets up as a strong fantasy spot, with both offenses capable of sustaining steady scoring. Jaxson Dart should be back after missing last week with a concussion and profiles as a QB2 thanks to his rushing ability, while Jared Goff is in a similar territory at home in an advantageous match-up. Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start with his explosive efficiency, and David Montgomery stays in RB2 territory with touchdown upside. Tyrone Tracy Jr. offers flex-to-RB2 value due to his receiving role, while Devin Singletary can be left on the bench despite reaching pay dirt twice last week. Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite must-start, with Jameson Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson both carrying flex value in a projected high-volume passing game. Darius Slayton is a deeper-league flex if active with the Giants likely playing from behind. At tight end, Theo Johnson is the only startable option, with Brock Wright better left out of lineups.

Quarterbacks:

Jaxson Dart (Q) - Start 

Jared Goff - Start 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

Davis Montgomery - Start

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start 

Devin Singletary - Bench  

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

Wan’Danle Robinson - Start 

Darius Slayton (Q) - Flex 

Tight Ends:

Theo Johnson - Start 

Brock Wright - Bench 

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart missed Week 11 with a concussion.
Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Read More Fantasy Content

feed

Published |Modified
Michael Rovetto
MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

Home/Rankings