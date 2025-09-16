Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Including Brandon McManus Still on Waivers
Fantasy football is all about scoring points and although kickers aren’t the most exciting position, it’s still critical to optimize your point total by starting the right kicker each and every week. We’ve all witnessed a tough loss due to a kicker boinking the upright instead of converting a chip shot. Nobody wants to relive those tough losses but it’s important to learn a lesson from every defeat.
Unfortunately, I’ve learned the hard way several times that kickers matter in fantasy football. Just look at what Brandon Aubrey did in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
With Week 3 kicking off Thursday night as the red-hot Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins, let’s break down where all the top kickers stand heading into the third week of NFL action.
Brandon Aubrey Reigns Supreme In Week 3
Aubrey was the top kicker selected this draft season and thus far, he’s rewarded fantasy owners by producing the third-highest point total at the position through the first two weeks of the season. The former soccer player has yet to miss a kick, converting all six of his field goals, and all six of his extra points.
Last week against the New York Giants, Aubrey put on a kicking clinic. He made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 64-yarder at the end of regulation to force overtime, and a 46-yarder to help the Cowboys capture a dramatic 40-37 victory. He also made all four of his extra points and finished with 20 fantasy points. That’s a massive day from a kicker as he outscored several superstar skill-position players.
In Week 3, the Cowboys will face a Chicago Bears defense that was shredded for 52 points by the Detroit Lions last week. Dallas knows that anytime they cross midfield, Aubrey can convert with his cannon leg. And although Javonte Williams has looked good in the backfield, it’s very possible that this offense begins to stall out in the red zone, resulting in several field goal opportunities. Aubrey remains fantasy football’s top kicker heading into Week 3 and that’s unlikely to change unless this offense stops putting up points.
Matt Prater Enters The Top 5
Prater was virtually unowned heading into the season given the fact that Tyler Bass was expected to be kicking for the Buffalo Bills. With Josh Allen at the helm, Buffalo is going to score a ton of points this season. But with Bass on Injured Reserve, the Bills turned to veteran placekicker Matt Prater. And he has not disappointed.
Prater is currently the fourth-best kicker in fantasy football and has yet to miss any of his six field goal tries and six extra points. Last week against the New York Jets, Prater nailed all three of his field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder, and all three of his extra points.
This week, the Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The same Miami Dolphins that just surrendered 33 points to a mediocre New England Patriots team. If Drake Maye can lead New England to 30+ points, imagine what Josh Allen can do. So long as Prater continues to kick for the Bills, he’s a must-start option.
The Top Waiver Wire Kicker, Brandon McManus, Enters The Top 10
It’s a bit head scratching that McManus is only 11% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. He’s playing for a team that has looked extremely good coming out the gate, as the Green Bay Packers marched to a 2-0 record after defeating two playoff teams, the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.
After converting all five of his kicks in Week 1 (two field goals and three extra points), McManus finally missed his first field goal of the season in Week 2. However, he still managed to log 11+ points, thanks in large part to a 56-yard bomb he kicked through the uprights, along with one other chip shot, and three extra points.
In Week 3, the Packers will look to keep their undefeated season alive against a Cleveland Browns defense that allowed 41 points to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. While McManus may not be the most accurate kicker in the league, he plays for a team that should score a ton of points and dominate the time of possession in Week 3.
Other Week 3 kicker streamers include Jason Myers and Will Reichard.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the kickers across the NFL will fare in Week 3.