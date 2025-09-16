Jason Myers and Will Reichard Highlight Our Week 3 Waiver Wire Kicker Picks
After two weeks of the fantasy football saeson, it feels like we may have a handle of which waiver wire picksup to make for Week 3. Let us hope the good vibes continue as it is time to examine several kickers who could boot us to fantasy glory.
But first, do not forget to check out these early waiver wire picks before they get picked up in your fantasy league.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t get mentioned.
Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)
While Myers has missed one field goal, he has connected on everything else (three field goals and five extra points). Seattle will be heavy favorites come Week 3 over New Orleans at home. Weather does not typically play an issue in the Pacific Northwest this time of year. That is a very fortunate thing. The Saints defense gave up 26 points to a banged up San Francisco squad in Week 2.
Myers is only owned in 3% of Yahoo leagues and 10.5% in ESPN leagues. This may be a decent pickup for a few weeks as going to Arizona is not bad followed by a return trip home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hey, any time a team going from the East to the West Coast has to be good.
Sadly, this does not count for the kicker as it applies to Defense/Special Teams. However, Myers is an excellent play this week.
Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings)
If only Reichard had a slightly better offense to lean on in Minnesota. For the next couple weeks, it appears to be the Carson Wentz show. J.J. McCarthy is out with an ankle injury. Maybe Wentz moves the ball a little more consistently allowing for more field goal chances.
There is little doubt that Reichard's leg is legit. He booted a 59-yard field goal at Soldier Field and accounted for all six points against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Reichard is only 11% owned in Yahoo and 7.5% on ESPN. Playing home against a Bengals team without Joe Burrow could have potential.
Reichard could be a real asset in the kicking game this week at home against Cincinnati.
Matt Prater (Buffalo Bills)
Do it for me one more time Matt! Prater keeps on rolling and is perfect on the season which a home schedule that features Miami, New Orleans and possibly New England the next three weeks. This may be the last week for Prater backers on the Waiver Wire (owned in 34.9% of ESPN leagues). Now, that represents a jump of more than 23 percent.
At a minimum Prater gets two more weeks as Tyler Bass can return only by Week 5. Some wonder if they delay this into Week 6. Either way, Prater had a perfect kicking day at MetLife Stiadum (3-3 FG, 3-3 XP). That is not easy to do even in September.
Miami has given up 30+ points in each of their previous two games and Buffalo has averaged 35.5 points per game on offense after two weeks. This could be a bit of a trap game but not for the kicker here.
Kickers Still On Our Radar:
- Graham Gano (NYG) - 0.8% on ESPN
- Spencer Shrader (IND) - 3.1% on ESPN
- Brandon McManus (GB) - 13.6% on ESPN