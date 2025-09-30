Week 5 Kicker Rankings For Fantasy Football Leagues
Fantasy football is all about maximizing points, and while kickers may not be the most glamorous position, choosing the right one each week can be the difference between a win and a loss. Every manager knows the frustration of a missed chip shot or a ball clanging off the upright—costly mistakes no one wants to relive.
With four teams on byes including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons, fantasy managers will need to find replacements for perennial starters Chris Bowell and Brandon McManus.
The Top 10 Kickers Through Week 4
Through four weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 10 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Spencer Shrader: 53 points
- Brandon Aubrey: 46 points
- Jason Myers: 45 points
- Chase McLaughlin: 43 points
- Harrison Butker: 43 points
- Joey Slye: 41 points
- Matt Prater: 39 points
- Will Reichard: 38 points
- Tyler Loop: 37 points
- Matt Gay: 37 points
Not many would have anticipated Spencer Shrader leading the way. However, despite the Colts losing their first game of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Indy continues to put plenty of points on the board, thanks to a resurgent Daniel Jones.
With Week 5 kicking off Thursday night as the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams, let’s take a look at the best and worst kickers in fantasy football.
Waiver Wire Gem Jason Myers Enters Top 10 In Week 5
Jason Myers is a kicker who thrives in Seattle. Tampa Bay is actually a friendlier matchup than most realize, and one of the Seahawks’ biggest assets has been rock-solid at home—Myers is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points this season.
Despite ranking as the No. 3 kicker in fantasy through four weeks, Myers is rostered in just 4% of Yahoo leagues and 11.1% of ESPN leagues. Back in September, the experts weren’t sure what to make of him, but they’re not surprised now. Myers’ resilience has been a major boost for fantasy managers, especially after bouncing back from that early-season miss in Arizona.
Kickers, though, remain the wild card of fantasy football—here today, gone tomorrow. They’re completely dependent on opportunity and often at the mercy of how well their offenses move the ball. For now, Myers has both the volume and the accuracy, making him one of the most underappreciated fantasy weapons out there.
Tyler Loop Falls Out Of Must-Start Territory Following Lamar Jackson’s Injury
Loop might be one of the best kickers in the NFL this season, but Baltimore’s offense is flat-out broken right now. With Lamar Jackson sidelined for Week 5 (and likely a few weeks beyond), the Ravens are turning to Cooper Rush—a quarterback who, in his eight starts with Dallas in 2024, threw just 12 touchdowns with a QBR of 37.8. Not exactly a confidence booster.
Houston doesn’t boast an elite defense, but can we really expect Baltimore to lean on Derrick Henry when he saw only eight carries in Week 4? There just aren’t many scoring opportunities to go around. Loop still ranks among the top 10 in ECR (Expert Consensus Ranking), but his floor feels shaky given the Ravens’ offensive woes.
All things considered, it might be wise to explore other kicking options—at least for this week.
Matt Prater Is A Top-Three Kicker In Bills’ Potent Offense
He may be an old veteran but Matt Prater is still booming kicks—and doing it well. He’s 8-of-9 on field goals this season with 13 extra points, good enough to sit as the K7 in fantasy football through four weeks. On an offense like Buffalo’s, opportunity is everything, and while Tyler Bass has thrived in that role in the past, it’s now Prater’s turn to reap the rewards.
Despite his production, he’s rostered in only about 60% of leagues and started in even fewer, which makes him an underrated streaming option this week. The conditions couldn’t be better either: early forecasts call for low 70s with minimal wind in Buffalo, and the Bills carry an implied team total of 29.5 points. Prater should be a lock to produce double-digit fantasy points in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s kickers stack up in our Week 5 rankings with Brandon Aubrey and Spencer Shrader leading the way.