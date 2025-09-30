Spencer Shrader and Jason Myers Top the Week 5 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
October approaches the fantasy football saeson which means the bye weeks are here. Waiver wire pickups are here for Week 5. Let us shop for several kickers who could boot us to fantasy glory.
But first, do not forget these wide receiver waiver wire picks in the wake of the Malik Nabers injury on Sunday. It does feel like the mounting injuries are keeping waiver wires a little more open.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Spencer Shrader (Indianapolis Colts)
Be it ever so humble, there is no place like dome. Shrader continues to keep on producing and he is on the tail end of waiver wire ownership still (41% Yahoo, 47.1% ESPN). Shrader is 13-for-14 on field goals and has not missed an extra point. He now ranks as the top kicker in fantasy football after four weeks.
The Colts did finally lose a game but draw a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders who seem to give up points to kickers in bunches. See Cairo Santos of the Chicago Bears. Anyway, the Raiders are facing Jonathan Taylor and a Colts' rushing attack that is more than effective. Washington ran for 201 yards in Week 3 creating even more field goal opportunities.
Last week Shrader topped double digits in fantasy points again in most formats and kicked another 50+ yard field goal. The Raiders should be a nice bounce back for the Colts and Shrader too.
Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)
Speaking of home cooking, Myers is a kicker that loves kicking at home. Tampa Bay is a better matchup than most give it credit for. Add in the fact that one of Seattle's best assets is perfect at home on kicks (5-5 field goals, 6-6 extra points).
Myers is only owned in 4% of Yahoo leagues and 11.1% of ESPN leagues. People are surprised his position rank fantasy league wise is now third after four weeks. Experts are not now but were in September. Myers has a resilence that helps fantasy football owners.
Seattle seems to suit Myers well and bouncing back from that earlier missed kick in Arizona was even more significant. Kickers can be here today and gone tomorrow. It is the ultimate in fantasy football inexact sciences. They are dependent on opportunity and at the mercy of offenses.
It is why Myers, even against Tampa Bay, is a must add in Week 5.
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
Little is another kicker on the edge of not being waiver wire worthy. The Jacksonville kicker is owned in 51% of ESPN leagues but only 36% of Yahoo leagues. He did miss a 47-yard kick against San Francisco which was his second miss in as many weeks. That did drop his ownership percentages a little.
Jacksonville has scored 26 or more points in three of their four games this season as the Jaguars offense has improved from 2024. Having the next three games at home (vs KC, SEA, LAR) makes Little more attractive with mostly ideal weather conditions.
Again kickers get a lot of blame like Chad Ryland last week for things not just fantasy football worthy. Little and other kickers should get praise when they excel in fantasy football circles.