Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Cracks The Top 10
Fantasy football is all about scoring points and while kickers aren’t exactly the most exciting players, their point totals matter just as much as your quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Starting the right kicker can make or break your lineup any given Sunday. We’ve all felt the sting of a missed chip shot or a ball smacking the upright at the worst possible moment—lessons nobody wants to repeat.
The key to tallying points in the kicker slot is rostering a player on a high-scoring offense that sometimes struggles in the red zone. That’s why guys like Chris Boswell and Eddy Pineiro have skyrocketed up the rankings.
Fantasy managers will need to navigate the bye week blues with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills out of action. That means that Tyler Loop and Matt Prater owners will likely need to hit the waiver wire. Fortunately, there’s tons of kickers available who have favorable matchups in Week 7. But before we get to this week’s kicker rankings, let’s take a look at the kicker leaderboard through six weeks of NFL action.
The Top 10 Kickers In 2025 Fantasy Football
Through six weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 10 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
- Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- Matt Gay, Washington Commanders
- Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans
- Nick Folk, New York Jets
With Week 7 kicking off Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals, let’s review the best and worst kickers across the NFL.
Eddy Pineiro Skyrockets Into Top 10 Territory
In five games, Pineiro has been nearly flawless, connecting on 15-of-15 field goal attempts. His only miss was an extra point way back in Week 1 against New Orleans. The 49ers move the ball well but tend to stall in prime scoring range—perfect for a kicker of Pineiro’s caliber. He’s averaged the most fantasy points per game at the position, thanks to back-to-back four-field-goal performances. With a solid Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to kickers, Pineiro is a must-start, ranking seventh at his position for the week.
Daniel Carlson Drops Out of Top 20
The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal AFC West clash. Kansas City’s defense has tightened up over the past couple of weeks, notably containing the high-powered Detroit Lions, while their offense has controlled the clock effectively. If the Chiefs build an early lead, Geno Smith’s tendency for mistakes could loom even larger.
Rivalry games can always bring surprises, but the Chiefs are clearly better than their 3-3 record suggests, while the Raiders remain fairly predictable. This likely limits scoring opportunities for Daniel Carlson, reducing chances for long field goals.
Waiver Wire Kicker of the Week: Michael Badgley
A little risk can bring a big reward, and the prime-time matchup between the Colts and Los Angeles Chargers promises plenty of scoring potential. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Southern California—a familiar stomping ground for Badgley, who was once a member of the Chargers. The revenge narrative could bode well for his success.
This contest could produce more field goal opportunities than usual. Los Angeles ranks dead last in red-zone offense and second in red-zone defense (35% and 42.9%, respectively), translating to roughly two short-range field goal chances per game. Week 6 rewarded Badgley owners with four extra points and a field goal, and Sunday afternoon could be even more lucrative.
Badgley is well-acquainted with SoFi Stadium. With Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts’ offense moving the ball efficiently, fantasy managers should expect plenty of opportunities for their kicker to cash in.
Let’s examine the rest of the NFL’s kickers and where they stack up in our Week 7 rankings.