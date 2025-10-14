Nick Folk and Eddy Pineiro Top Week 7 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
October keeps delivering some solid weather as Week 7 of the NFL season looms. Buffalo and Baltimore are the teams on the bye week. Waiver wire pickups are here for Week 7. It is time to go shop around in an effort to help the beleaguered fantasy owners out there.
In the meantime, wide receiver Week 7 waiver wire picks in the wake of several more bad injuries. The good news is that this means more ways for fantasy football owners to get a little different.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Nick Folk - New York Jets (18.3% Rostered In ESPN Leagues)
Someone has to get the points for the New York Jets and Folk is that guy. He is a perfect 12-for-12 booting field goals in his second Jets stint. Furthermore, the kicker has five kicks of 50+ yards and also is perfect on extra points (7-for-7). So, what is the problem?
Even though Folk is ranked sixth among kickers, the Jets offense may be one of the worst this decade. New York scored 11 points last week and nine came from the leg of Folk.
To be fair, this was a long kick. However, Folk did convert a 58 yard attempt earlier in the season. If the almost 41-year-old is your best shot at offense, he is worth the risk, right? New York should get enough chances considering the Carolina defense gives up lots of points and gets few turnovers (zero over the past three weeks).
Eddy Pineiro - San Francisco 49ers (23% Rostered In Yahoo Leagues)
For full transparency, Pineiro has been on my fantasy football teams since San Francisco signed him and jettisoned Jake Moody. In five games, Pineiro has been a perfect 15-for-15. He only missed one extra point way back in his first contest against New Orleans. San Francisco moves the ball all over the field but stalls at the best time for a kicker.
With the Spencer Shrader injury, Pineiro is now ranked second in fantasy football among kickers coming out consecutive weeks of four made field goals. The worry is the party stops but surprisingly he is still available in 74.1% of ESPN leagues. Given San Francisco's resilency and a solid matchup versus Arizona (10th most points allowed to kickers), Pineiro is in almost must-add territory.
San Francisco's red zone offense ranks 28th at 42.9% (9-for-21). No more needs to be said.
Michael Badgley - Indianapolis Colts (7.3% Rostered In ESPN Leagues)
A little danger never hurts and the prime matchup between the Colts and Los Angeles Chargers almost lends itself to more points. The game will be played at the lush SoFI Stadium in Southern California. For Badgley, it will be as optimal as kicking in Indianapolis.
The game could feature a few more field goal chances than usual. Los Angeles ranks dead last in red zone offense and second in red zone defense (35% and 42.9% respectively). That amounts to two field goal attempts from short range a game. Badgley owners were pleased after four extra points and a field goal in Week 6. They could be more rewarded this Sunday afternoon.
Badgley kicked for the Chargers for a few seasons before and during the pandemic. He knows SoFi Stadium pretty well. Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts offense should be able to move the ball enough for some chances.