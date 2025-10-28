Week 9 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
Kickers are often an afterthought in the fantasy football community. Some leagues have even banned them from playing a role. Other leagues have utilized the team kicker option to get around in-game injuries. But in traditional fantasy football, kickers matter. It’s that simple.
Fantasy football may be mostly about touchdowns and big plays, but kickers play a quietly pivotal role—your lineup can live or die on a single field goal. We’ve all witnessed a chip shot boink off the upright or a 50-yarder sail wide, and nobody wants to relive those heartbreaks. Hopefully nobody was done one point in Week 7 and rostering former Giants kicker, Jude McAtamney, who missed not one, but TWO extra points!
With four teams on bye in Week 9—the Eagles, Buccaneers, Jets, and Browns—streaming kickers will be more important than ever. Before we dive into this week’s rankings, let’s check out the top kickers through eight weeks of NFL action.
The Top 12 Kickers In 2025 Fantasy Football
Through eight weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 12 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
- Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Folk, New York Jets
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
- Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
- Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
Aubrey was the top selected kicker this draft season but not many anticipated McLaughlin being the second-best kicker at the midway point of the season. We build our kicker rankings around offenses that are good—but not too good. The sweet spot is a team that consistently moves the ball but stalls just shy of the end zone, setting up plenty of field goal chances.
It’s a precise formula, but it’s proven to work. The NFL’s most reliable fantasy kickers usually come from above-average, not dominant, offenses — think Cameron Dicker (LAC), Brandon Aubrey (DAL), Chris Boswell (PIT), Ka’imi Fairbairn (HOU), and Eddie Piñeiro (SF). Outside of Aubrey’s Cowboys, these units can move the chains but often sputter near the goal line. Kickers can be volatile week to week, but this balance has historically been the winning formula.
With Week 9 kicking off Thursday night as the Miami Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens, let’s review the best and worst kickers across the NFL.
Tyler Loop Back in the Top 5
Fantasy Expert Thomas Carelli is always talking about these five factors when trying to target a kicker any given week: Weather, Accuracy, Red Zone Conversion (worse is better), Third-Down Defense, and Scoring Projections. Tyler Loop checks nearly every box.
Miami will host Thursday Night Football in ideal kicking conditions: partly cloudy skies, light 6–8 MPH winds, and no weather worries. Loop has been awesome this season, converting 12 of 13 attempts with his lone miss coming from beyond 50 yards — a forgivable one by any standard. The Ravens are projected to score 29 points, yet they rank near the bottom of the league in red zone efficiency. That means Baltimore will move the ball often but leave plenty of opportunities for Loop to cash in. It’s shaping up to be a perfect kicking script. And it doesn’t hurt that the Dolphins allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.
Andy Borregales Emerges As Must-Start Option In Week 9
The Patriots continue to roll, improving to 6–2 in what’s shaping up to be one of their most balanced seasons in years. Their rookie kicker has been a huge part of that success, calmly drilling 12 of his 13 attempts so far. His lone miss came from the 40–49 yard range — hardly a concern given his consistency and poise under pressure.
Conditions in Foxborough look ideal for another strong performance, with mild temperatures, light winds, and no threat of rain. Oddsmakers have New England projected for around 25 points, which aligns perfectly with their current offensive rhythm. The Falcons’ defense has been solid but far from elite, ranking 21st in third-down stops, while the Patriots sit 19th in red zone efficiency — meaning they’re moving the ball well but still leaving points on the table. That’s exactly the kind of setup that keeps a kicker busy and fantasy managers happy.
The Falcons are currently surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, and there is no kicker we are higher on based on the Expert Consensus Ranking (ECR) than the rookie in New England. Fire him up with confidence.
Waiver Wire Kicker of the Week: Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals
Injuries continue to wreak havoc on the kicking landscape, and we’re seeing the ripple effects again — just ask Brandon McManus and his balky quad. After struggling badly from long range against Pittsburgh, it’s clear he’s still not fully right. That opens the door for a healthier and more consistent option like Chad Ryland, who draws a dream matchup against a Dallas defense that just gave up 44 points to Denver and looks allergic to stopping anyone right now.
Ryland has quietly found his groove, nailing all five of his field goal attempts over the past two weeks against Green Bay and Indianapolis while remaining perfect on extra points this season. With Kyler Murray expected to return from his mid-foot sprain, Arizona’s offense should move the ball more efficiently — and that means more scoring chances. Dallas surrenders about four red zone possessions per game, and even if a few turn into touchdowns, there should be plenty of chip shots and a couple of long-distance tries for Ryland. He’s a sneaky high-upside play who could easily outkick his projections this week and find himself within the top 10.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the league’s kickers stack up in our Week 9 rankings.