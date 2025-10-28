Will Reichard and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 9 Fantasy Football
Kicker's bring a totally different element to the game of football. Most players play with ferocity and determination. All adrenaline and action, all the time. Kickers, on the other hand, are head cases. They must lock in and make that one game winning kick after all the energy has been put out on the football field. They compare more to golfers than football players. These are players that we must trust, and these three kickers look to be very trustworthy as fantasy football streamers in Week 9.
Tyler Loop (@ Miami Dolphins)
We return this week with our usual five factors: Weather, Accuracy, Red Zone Conversion (Worse is Better), 3rd Down Defense, and Scoring Projections. Loop meets most of them.
Miami will host Thursday Night Football, and the weather looks pleasant. We are seeing party cloudy with light wind (6-8 MPH). Loop has been very accurate this season. He is 12/13 with his sole missed kick being from 50+ yards, a common theme among kickers. Baltimore is projected to score 29 Points, but they are converting in the red zone at the bottom of the NFL. They will move the ball, and lead the game, thus creating a perfect field goal outlook.
Will Reichard (@ Detroit Lions)
Reichard was so close to nailing down a big Week 8. One kick that was barely missed from beyond 50+ yards turned an 11 point game into just 5. We will take a shot again this Sunday.
Reichard will get a domed game with zero weather effect. He is kicking 14/16 this year but much like Loop, his misses are beyond 50+ yards. We look for no misses of anything less, and so that proves Reichard a top-end kicker in the NFL. Not to mention, he hit a wire a couple weeks back.
The Vikings are projected to score just about 20 points and that will be our weakness in here. The flipside is that Kevin O'Connell has six career games versus the Lions and only failed to eclipse 20 points once. Output should be reliable in here. It is more likely than not that we will have kicks in this game and that Minnesota will settle for three points when presented with the opportunity.
Andy Borregales (Vs Atlanta Falcons)
The Patriots have been awesome this year as they climb to 6-2. Their kickers, likewise, has been awesome. The rookie kicker is 12/13 this year. His one miss was from the 40-49 yard band, but one miss is not much, and he is very accurate.
Foxborough projects pleasant weather with minimal wind and no rain. The Patriots are confidently projected to score 25 points this week. The Falcons have been good, but not dominant on defense. They are just 21st in 3rd Down Defense. As good as New England has been, they are 19th in Red Zone Conversion Rate. We project to see scoring, but field goal to be settled for.
Proving Our Kicker Theory
We project our kickers on the heels of good, but not dominant offenses. Getting in position to kick the ball without scoring to efficiently on offense. It is a meticulous strategy, but it proves accurate. Your best kickers in the NFL are accurate, but on above average to mediocre offenses. These kickers are: Cameron Dicker (LAC), Brandon Aubrey (DAL), Chris Boswell (PIT), Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU), and Eddie Piniero (SF). Notice that, aside from Aubrey, these are above average, but non-dominant offenses. Kickers are volatile, but this has proven to be the best recipe for success.