Konnor Griffin And 3 More Top Fantasy Baseball Prospects (Hitters)

The MLB regular season has arrived and some of the league’s biggest stars are showing out in fantasy baseball early in the year. Highly drafted players like Aaron Judge are living up to expectations, while other sleepers are flashing tremendous value. As lineups settle into place, fantasy managers will set their sights on prospects who could bolster lineup production later in the year. A number of prospects throughout the MLB are set to break out in 2026 and could flash fantasy upside as the season progresses. Let’s look at five of the best fantasy hitting prospects early in the regular season:

1: Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates (SS)

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The consensus No. 1 player among prospect rankings, Konnor Griffin, is slated to make his highly anticipated debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2026. Griffin dominated in his rookie season, posting 117 runs, 161 hits, 21 home runs and 94 RBIs, stealing 65 bases along the way. Efficient hit production helped him shed some minor concerns on his rapid climb up prospect rankings last season. Griffin has gotten out to a hot start in the minor leagues this season, hitting .500 through three games as fantasy managers await his upcoming debut. He’ll continue to garner experience at the plate in the minors until then.

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2: Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners (SS)

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colt Emerson is off to a remarkable start to the minor league season, coming off a true breakout campaign in 2025. The former No. 22 overall pick shed injury concerns, suiting up in 130 games a season ago. Emerson hit an efficient .285 over 600 minor league plate appearances, racking up 82 runs, 16 homers and 78 RBIs. The lefty has continued to flash encouraging power while sustaining stellar hit production, a trend that has persisted over three games early in the 2026 season. Fantasy managers should remain optimistic about his outlook, considering his hit output from the dish, which could help him contribute early in his Mariners career.

3: Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants (1B, DH)

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge against Team USA during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryce Elridge possesses arguably the most raw power of any prospect at the plate, posting remarkable home run production in each of his last two seasons in the minor leagues. After a breakout campaign in 2024, Elridge sustained elite production over 102 minor league games last season. He hit a respectable .260 from the dish, posting 100 hits, 25 homers and 84 RBIs over 433 plate appearances. He’ll offer minimal baserunning production in fantasy, but will make up for it with well above-average power. Elridge struggled in a brief stint with the Giants in 2025, but has the potential to break out with sustained production in the minors leading up to his major league debut.

4: Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins (OF)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels outfielder Walker Jenkins (27) throws a ball to the infield during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Tarpons at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite dealing with injuries throughout each of his first three professional seasons, Walker Jenkins has lived up to the expectations that followed after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in 2023 when he’s been available. Jenkins missed time due to an ankle injury last season, but carved out an encouraging campaign in 84 games. He hit a notable .286 over 371 plate appearances, posting 56 runs, 88 hits, 10 homers and 34 RBIs, stealing a respectable 17 bases in his shortened season. He has flashed the power that played a large role in his draft positioning and will offer production as a baserunner at the next level. If he can sustain solid efficiency, he’ll offer valuable production early in his career in the majors.

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